LEAD — Have you ever driven up a straight vertical waterfall in the Black Hills?
It sounds crazy, but that’s exactly the kind of experience Justin Millard and his partner, Bob Hoyt are offering with their new rock crawler rental business — X-Crawl. The new business offers locals and visitors alike a supervised four hours of the most extreme way to explore Black Hills trails.
“It’s a supervised trip for four hours and we take care of everything,” Millard said. “They just meet us at the trailhead and we take care of everything and make sure they don’t get into anything too gnarly. We teach them how to do everything properly. We teach them trail etiquette. We teach them to tread lightly and pick up garbage, even if it isn’t yours, and basically to take care of the forest so we can continue to enjoy it and use it.”
Millard and Hoyt build the rock crawlers from the ground up, using two different chassis designs, and technology that they developed to increase stability on the trail while increasing power and capability, at a lower manufacturing cost. Millard’s secret to decrease building costs by using a tube chassis, makes it possible for the duo to rent out the rock crawlers for everyone to enjoy. Currently, X-Crawl has two rock crawlers in their fleet, but Millard said over the winter he and Hoyt plan to build more. His goal is to have at least 10, two-seater machines, so he can take large groups out.
“Nobody has ever done this rental business with rock crawlers,” Millard said. “They’ve done them with Jeeps, but they have never done them with two-chassis rock crawlers. These things are so low geared and they handle so well. They have so much suspension that it makes them super capable. There is nobody out there building rigs like these and allowing people to rent them. We did a bunch of R&D, and we designed our own drivetrain that allows us to build them super cheap and super reliable, without having all of the high-end parts. They’re like a Jeep on steroids. There aren’t very many Jeeps that can go where we go.”
For those who venture out with the crawlers to scale boulders the size of excavators, and rock walls and gullies that seem impassable, Millard said the experience can’t even be described with words.
“Everybody who goes absolutely loves it,” he said. “They never thought it was this awesome. We do a 6-foot vertical waterfall. When you start up the waterfall, you see the sky and you crawl right up it. There are a few places where you are like ‘how are we going to get through this.’ We navigate you to the right place. We put you on the rocks you need to be on. It gets pretty extreme. It’s a fun deal. People just can’t even explain how much fun it is. Everybody wants to come back and do more. You see stuff that nobody else sees because you’re in these places nobody else can get to unless you’re in a rock crawler. We put you in some precarious situations, but we can get you through them. I would put my 10-year-old in them. They have seatbelts and safety gear. On a four-hour rental we average .8 miles per hour. It’s not a fast thing. You get an adrenaline rush at half a mile an hour. People love it.”
Millard said his rock crawlers only go on designated rock crawling trails, specifically at Camp 5 near Lead.
During the off-season, X-Crawl works on building and maintenance for custom rock crawlers, using two different chassis frames — a basic chassis and the Patriot chassis. He said the complete manufacturing business will be housed inside the newly built shop that replaces the JDM Customs building, which burned last winter.
“JDM Customs owns the building and X-Crawl is going to rent the building from JDM Customs,” he said. “I’m probably not going to do any work as JDM Customs, but just off-road work with X-Crawl. I have some other stuff that I do with JDM Customs, but it’s not going to be service work anymore.”
For more information about X-Crawl visit X-Crawl.com, or call (605) 340-4489.
