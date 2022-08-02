Wyoming police kill man in shootout

SUNDANCE, Wyo. — Wyoming law enforcement officers shot and killed a man Saturday morning along Interstate 90.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, shortly after 10 a.m., Friday, a Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped out with a male walking along Interstate 90 around milepost 184 in Crook County. It was learned that the male allegedly had an active warrant for his arrest and the trooper requested assistance from the Crook County Sheriff’s Department. As law enforcement attempted to arrest the male, the male started walking away. The male suspect was able to retrieve a handgun from his person and fired several shots at law enforcement before fleeing into the darkness.
A search was conducted throughout the night to find the male subject.
Shortly after 11 a.m., Saturday law enforcement located the man around milepost 185, about a mile from where police first made contact with him on Interstate 90.
The man allegedly fired at law enforcement again as they attempted to take him into custody. Law enforcement returned fire, striking the male. The male was taken into custody and immediately received medical attention but was pronounced deceased a short time later.
No law enforcement officers were injured during this event.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.
