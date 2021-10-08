Wyoming man sentenced in assault case

DEADWOOD — A man who became angry over a video game and subsequently strangled his wife in June pleaded guilty to an assault charge and was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Chad Callahan at the Lawrence County Courthouse Sept. 27.
Rylan Ross Douglas, 22, of Osage, Wyo., was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 16 and charged with aggravated assault against a female victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Douglas pleaded guilty Sept. 27 to simple assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 60 days suspended, ordered to pay a fine of $300 and court costs of $96.50.
According to court documents, on June 5 at approximately 11:34 p.m., Spearfish police were dispatched to the report of a female subject attempting suicide.
The reporting party, Douglas, identified himself to dispatchers as the woman’s husband and stated the female subject was attempting to strangle herself with her own hands, but he was stopping her.
Douglas allegedly told police he and his wife got into a verbal argument over a video game.
He told police “I smacked her on the (expletive) because I wanted quiet.” Douglas said his wife began hitting him and he got on top of her to hold her down.
When police asked Douglas about the report that his wife was trying to commit suicide by strangling herself, he told police she placed her hands around her throat and that he held her down to stop her. He stated he knew she couldn’t really kill herself with her own hands.
Police asked Douglas if his wife ever made a statement about wanting to hurt herself. Douglas said no.
Police observed a scratch on Douglas’s arm and a bruise on his eye. When police asked him how he got the injuries, he said it probably happened during the struggle with his wife. When police asked how he held her down, Douglas said he got on top of her. Douglas told police, “My hands probably did end up around her throat.”
Police then spoke with the female subject, who confirmed a verbal argument started while Douglas was playing a video game. The female told police Douglas got angry and broke his game controller. Police observed a broken game controller on the floor of the bedroom. The female subject told police Douglas then got on top of her and began to strangle her. She said she had difficulty breathing and became dizzy while his hands were squeezing around her throat. Police observed marks on both sides of the female’s neck.
When police asked about Douglas’s injuries, the female stated she may have scratched him on the arm when he was on top of her. She said Douglas punched himself in the face before calling 911.
The victim denied ever attempting to strangle herself.
