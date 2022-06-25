Wyoming man pleads not guilty to marijuana distribution charges

DEADWOOD — A Wyoming man who was stopped by law enforcement for traffic violations and allegedly found with a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him June 16 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Joshua James Daniels, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyo., was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 11 and charged with: possession of more than one pound of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; possession of more than 1, but less than 10 pounds of marijuana, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; possession of a controlled drug or substance, hash oil, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines; possession of drug paraphernalia by driver and improper lane change, both Class 2 misdemeanors, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
According to court documents, on April 21 at approximately 12:57 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Daniels near mile marker 8 on Interstate 90 for allegedly following too close and lane driving. Police advised Daniels he would receive a warning and was asked to join the officer in his patrol vehicle.
At this time, a police service dog was deployed around the exterior of Daniels’s vehicle, allegedly indicating to an odor he’s trained to detect. Police asked Daniels if there was any marijuana in the vehicle and he allegedly stated there was. Daniels did not have a medical marijuana card and police asked him if he uses marijuana for recreational purposes.
Daniels stated he does.
A search of the vehicle was conducted, which allegedly revealed three pounds of marijuana, a user amount of bubble hashish, THC edibles, and marijuana paraphernalia. Daniels was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Daniels is free on $5,000 cash or surety.
Information filed in the case indicates Daniels was previously convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance June 12, 2020 in Meade County, which enhances the principal felony in this case from a Class 3 felony to a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Daniels is due back in court July 21.
