PIEDMONT — The success of Wyatt’s Lemonade Stand during last year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was nothing short of astounding.
The Piedmont Valley Elementary School student raised and donated more than $30,000 to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital with proceeds from his stand.
But Wyatt, 9, told people following last year’s Rally that he had even bigger aspirations for this year.
He has set a goal of raising $65,000 for St. Jude’s, with anything left over going to his college fund, and maybe even a new playset for the family’s yard.
Wyatt’s mom, Robin, said the success of Wyatt’s Lemonade Stand would not be possible without everyone sharing his story, stopping by, and donating.
With the Rally not officially underway until Friday, bikers of all shapes and sizes from across the country have already stopped by to pony up $50 and $100 donations in exchange for a cool cup of lemonade personally served by an equally cool-looking Wyatt and other young helpers.
In his first year of operation, Wyatt’s stand, at the end of the family’s driveway, consisted of a small table on which to place the cooler filled with lemonade and a hand-made sign.
This year, the effort has expanded to a designated two-acre section of the family’s 10-acre dwelling along Sturgis Road, just down the road from the Tilford Exit off Interstate 90.
There’s still a small table, but now a pop-up tent provides a little shade. A new designated entrance beckons customers to park off the roadway.
More new amenities include a shed with Wyatt’s Lemonade merchandise, a picnic table, and portable toilets.
“We made it safer for people to come down here,” Wyatt said as he pointed out the improvements. “We’ve got plenty of room for bikes to park.”
Robin said the family worked over the winter with the state to put in a new approach to their property. The old location was at the top of a hill and made it difficult to see people stopped when they came over the rise.
Robin thanked all those who helped expand the lemonade stand this year. Kieffer Sanitation donated the use of the portable toilets as well as a dumpster. Scull Construction donated materials for the merchandise shed, with the Eagle Riders Motorcycle group pitching in to complete construction, and Harley-Davidson donated the picnic table.
Also, I-29 RV Supercenter and Wheel City Motors have placed a huge banner along the interstate leading people to Wyatt’s Lemonade at Exit 40.
“We’ve had a lot of help this year. It’s been a wild ride,” she said.
Why should someone stop?
Wyatt, rocking his trademark kid-cool Mohawk haircut, sunglasses, a disarming grin and marketing chops, doesn’t hesitate.
“People say it’s the best lemonade in the world – actually the universe,” he said. “And the money goes to help kids fight cancer.”
After last year’s five-figure donation to a worthy cause, St. Jude’s presented Wyatt and his family with a certificate of thanks.
A more personal gesture of appreciation came from a six-year cancer survivor from St. Jude’s who stopped by the stand this week.
“He told me they dug up in his brain a little bit, screwed some things around, twisted things, and now he’s moving properly,” Wyatt said.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., is one of the world’s premier pediatric cancer research centers. Its mission is to find cures for children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.
Having patient costs covered by insurance and generous donors allows St. Jude researchers to make major progress in curing childhood cancers and other life-threatening diseases. This helps make sure no patient or patient family ever receives a bill from St. Jude, hospital officials say.
Along with all the other improvements, Wyatt’s Lemonade has upped its social media presence this year.
“You can find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and we also have TikTok,” said Wyatt, who will be in fourth grade this fall at PVE.
His slogans are “Best free lemonade around,” and “Helping St. Jude’s one cup at a time.”
Robin created the Wyatt’s Lemonade Stand logo. It’s a lemon sporting Wyatt’s Mohawk ‘do and shades, flashing a double thumbs-up.
“It only took me about an hour to come up with it. I did it on the design program that came with my Cricut machine,” she said.
Robin has the logo tattooed on her forearm, and it also adorns T-shirts, patches, pens, bracelets, stickers, can koozies, and even poker chips.
“At the end of last year, people started asking us about merchandise. It wasn’t something we thought about doing,” Robin said. Wyatt’s dad, Devin, manning the merchandise shack this week, said sales are brisk.
They also have teamed with 605 Popcorn of Watertown and the Pine-Clad Candle Co. of Rapid City to help raise funds for St. Jude’s. 605 has a Wyatt’s mix popcorn. For every bag of Wyatt’s mix purchased, 605 will donate 50% to Wyatt’s St. Jude goal.
The Pine-Clad Candle Co. has produced a Wyatt’s Lemonade candle and a No. 12 Biker Rally candle. The business will donate 30% of the purchase price of either of those candles to Wyatt’s St. Jude’s goal.
And the marketing effort is paying off.
Rider Sherry Strunk, of Columbus, Ohio, saw Wyatt’s story on a Harley-Davidson Owners Group page on Facebook.
“They had a little write-up on him, and so I put that on our list of things to do when we came out to Sturgis this year. We had to come and see Wyatt and donate to the charity,” she said. “What he is doing to help others is so cool.”
Strunk was part of a group of 20 Ohio riders who rumbled into the Stand’s grassy field parking area on a hot Tuesday afternoon — ideal lemonade weather.
“This was a must-stop along with Custer, Needles Highway, Mount Rushmore, and going to downtown Sturgis and Deadwood. Wyatt was on the top of our list,” she said.
