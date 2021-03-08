WY family loses home in wildland fire

BEULAH, Wyo. — A family of five lost their home Saturday afternoon when a wildfire, pushed by strong winds, grew quickly and destroyed the home.
The Crook County Fire Warden said there were three fires in the area and the one near Rifle Pit Road destroyed a home and garage. The fire burned about 130 acres and is believed to have started after the wind picked up sparks from burning slash piles.
The South Dakota Stock Growers released a statement from James and Jessica Halverson, who lost their home.
“Thank you beyond measure for your thoughts and prayers, calls, texts, & messages. Your generosity is overwhelming. Our family is safe, the kids are still getting much needed sleep this morning, and our immediate needs have been met. And thank you to all of the firefighters who worked incredibly hard to fight a fire and wind that was terrifying. We are so grateful for you! Tobi Miller you took the reigns when I was overwhelmed and didn’t know what to do yesterday. Thank you for taking my children in, feeding them, bathing them and getting them set up with plenty of warm clothes. Thank you Candy & Alan Miller for sitting with them while we moved cows. Doug Watson, thanks for taking our cows and getting them watered and fed. We’re so grateful to all of you. So many have been asking how you can help. We have many offers of places to stay and we’ll take it a day at a time. We do have some clothes for the kids. Tennis shoes would be helpful. Lyman is in a youth 7, Luke a youth 4, and Natalie a youth 12. Thank you for your continued prayers and support of the local firefighters. We feel super blessed to be part of this amazing community!”
An account has been set up for the family at Sundance State Bank.
