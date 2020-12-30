BELLE FOURCHE — To the regional wrestling community, Michael Streeter, 18, is known as an athlete who will not give up. It is that same mentality the community now hopes will pull Michael through the biggest fight of his life.
Michael was involved in a rollover accident in his vehicle Thursday, Dec. 17 on Highway 85 near Ludlow. He was returning home to Belle Fourche for the holiday break from his freshman semester of college at Dickinson State University. He is majoring in mathematics education.
Streeter is the son of Justin and Nicole Streeter of Belle Fourche and Julia and Jeremy Cahill of Rapid City.
“After talking to the truck driver who called in the accident, our family believes Michael fell asleep at the wheel,” said Nicole.
Michael left Dickinson around 10:30 a.m. the day of the accident. Nicole and her family were attending their 7-year-old son’s Christmas concert that afternoon in Belle Fourche. They hoped Michael would be home in time to join them for lunch following the concert.
Nicole and Michael’s phones shared location data. Prior to lunch and after lunch, Michael’s phone still showed he was near Ludlow. When a phone call and text messages to Michael went unanswered, his parents called Harding County for a welfare check on Michael.
“The Harding County Sheriff asked if he drove a black Chevy Trailblazer. The sheriff said, ‘I am sorry to be the one to tell you this.’ He told us Michael was alive, but that they Life Flighted him to Rapid City,” said Nicole.
Michael suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) in the accident, but no broken bones. He is in the Intensive Care Unit at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital. Because of COVID precautions, Michael’s family take turns visiting him. His initial CT scan showed some bleeding on the brain. Michael was intubated and sedated on arrival and he has received sedation and anti-seizure medication.
“No one wants to see an 18-year-old lying in that hospital bed,” said Nicole. “Every single one of the doctors and nurses have been so supportive. They don’t give us long-term prognosis. All I know right now is they want Michael’s brain to rest before they start to wake him up.”
Bill Abell, head wrestling coach at Belle Fourche High School, shares updates on Michael through the Bronc Wrestling Facebook page. Michael wrestled as a heavyweight for Belle Fourche throughout high school and helped him land a spot on Dickinson’s team.
“Streeter is a dreamer. He is not the most athletically gifted kid, but he took everything I told him to heart. His work ethic is unmatched. He ended up being our first region champion in nine years,” said Abell.
Nicole Streeter called Abell to tell him about Michael’s accident. The next day Belle Fourche wrestled in a dual against Douglas High School.
“Sean Gholson, head coach at Douglas, remembers Michael. Michael befriended everyone he wrestled with. Right before the Dual starts, Sean grabs the microphone, says wonderful words about Michael. Sean asked if anyone can pitch in to help Michael after this accident,” said Abell.
What started with $200 raised at the dual has grown to more than $9,000 raised for the Streeter family through the Bronc wrestling community.
“It spun out of control. People were matching donations, donating if they knew Michael and adding something about how Michael had impacted their kids,” said Abell.
Abell plans to make a “We are wrestlers, we are family” sign to take to Michael’s recovery room.
Nicole Streeter said the support has been humbling. Especially during Christmastime, Nicole says the awareness has given the family hope.
“Thank you for the bottom of our hearts. We are not desperate for one thing besides prayers. We believe in faith, God, and miracles,” said Nicole. “Michael is on the Mormons, Lutherans, and Catholics prayer chains. That has been humbling, too. There are no boundaries. Everyone has the same common goal, to be there for Michael. He has touched a lot of lives.”
