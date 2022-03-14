STURGIS — Community residents turned out en force on Sturgis’ Main Street Friday to show love and support for long time Rally photographer and Sturgis icon Bob Davis.
“It’s a little cold, but it’s beautiful to see this many people here to send this message to Bob, for sure,” said Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen before reading a proclamation declaring March 11, 2022 as Bob Davis Day.
For more than 20 years, Davis has captured the crowd of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally by taking the iconic Main Street photo at the start of each event. The group photo has become so synonymous with the annual event that Davis’ influence has spread to all the major downtown Sturgis events throughout the years.
“He’s lived here all his live and he’s done so many things to make our town better all the way around,” said Francie Ruebel-Alberts, a long time friend and partner of Davis.
Unfortunately, Davis was recently moved into the Lippold Hospice suite at the Sturgis hospital, having been diagnosed with stage-four bone cancer.
To show Davis just how much he has meant to the Sturgis community, members braved the chilly mid-March air to gather for a group photo outside of Sturgis Photo and Gifts on Main Street. The event was live-streamed via Facebook, so Davis could watch the participants gather in his name, and a copy of the photo was given to him as a gift of gratitude.
“This came on very rapidly and so a group of us just decided we wanted to do something special for him,” Ruebel-Alberts said.
The official photo, as well as the drone footage can be viewed on the Sturgis Photo and Gifts’ Facebook page.
