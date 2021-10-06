World Habitat Day proclaimed in Deadwood

DEADWOOD — At Monday’s Deadwood City Commission meeting, Mayor David Ruth, Jr. proclaimed World Habitat Day in Deadwood and encouraged all citizens to work toward the elimination of inadequate housing.
Michael Alley, secretary of Black Hills Habitat for Humanity, left, was in attendance at the meeting and encouraged citizens to continue to support the ReStore in Spearfish, as it generates several hundred thousand dollars toward the organization’s efforts from materials such as siding, shingles, and appliances that formerly ended up in landfills.
