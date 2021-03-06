Work to resume on Jackson Blvd. Monday

SPEARFISH — After a brief hiatus for the winter months, the Jackson Boulevard Improvement Project will pick back up again in earnest on Monday.
“The lion’s share of the work this year will be from 3rd Street to University,” said Adam McMahon, assistant Spearfish Public Works director.
Work on Phase 2 of the project began in July 2020 with storm and sanitary sewer line installation, and will continue with water line installation and street improvements similar to those made in Phase 1, which stretched from 5th Street to the on/off ramp at Exit 12.
McMahon said there is still some light landscaping and street lighting that needs to be completed in that section near the new “Welcome to Spearfish” sign that will be installed.
Beginning Monday, the westbound lane of Jackson Boulevard will be closed from Ames Street to Meier Avenue.
MDU will be relocating their gas lines in preparation for installation of new storm sewer and waterline while crews begin work on pavement removals and begin making preparations for other work.
Work will continue to run along Jackson Boulevard throughout the summer when the roundabout at the Ames Street intersection and the Jackson Boulevard bridge project will take place.
“Construction always tests everyone’s patience, but I think everyone’s been pretty understanding and pretty good to work with,” McMahon said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.