Work to build Lead skatepark to start in June

LEAD — Work to start building a new skatepark in Lead is expected to start this June and be completed before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the first week in August, Richie Conklin of Evergreen Skateparks, Inc. said Wednesday.
On Tuesday the Lead City Commission officially approved a $300,000 contract with the world-renowned company that specializes in building skateparks.
Conklin, who is the project manager for the Lead skatepark construction, said he has already had several preliminary meetings with the local skating community, where designs for the project were tweaked to accommodate requests for a bigger, better park.
“The mayor had voiced that he wanted the skatepark to take up as much space as possible,” Conklin said. “So we changed the footprint a little bit and stretched it out to maximize the space available.”
Conklin said he has been working on revamping the original skatepark design, and he expects to present it for initial consideration at the end of March. Another meeting toward the end of April will allow him to make necessary changes and fine-tune the project. The new skatepark is expected to have a constant movement design that also incorporates some street features.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “I’m already trying to find places to park my RV when I’m out there. It seems like a really beautiful area.”
For the skatepark construction phase, Conklin said he will have a crew of about 10 people who will rent an Airbnb or make other lodging arrangements in Lead while they are here. The contract calls for city officials and volunteers to assist with preparing the space with demo and grading work that is necessary to remove the tennis courts and horseshoe pits. After that work is done, Conklin’s crew will begin construction.
The new skatepark will be located where the existing tennis court and horseshoe pits are near Washington Street and the Rod & Gun Club. The city’s current skatepark will then be converted into a tennis court, and the horseshoe pits could be located across the highway in the green space.
Between now and June, Conklin said members of the community can still make in-kind donations that would allow the company to put more money into skatepark features. The budget for the project is $300,000, but if construction crews are able to use equipment, gravel or concrete at a discounted price, or if they are able to house their crew at a lower price, then those dollars can be put directly back into enhancing the skate park.
“All of those things can be applied to more skatepark,” he said. “Even if somebody in town has a vacation rental, and they want to cut us a deal for that. That’s all money that needs to be spent on the project. It can be any cost saving measure. We just want to build the biggest and best skatepark we can with the budget available.”
Funds for the Lead Skatepark have come from $100,000 in donations from Coeur-Wharf Mine and the Coeur-Wharf Sustainable Prosperity Fund; $39,000 from Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture; $500 from the Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation; and $500 from the Walt Green Foundation. The city of Lead has committed to paying the remaining balance, with funds taken from sales tax dollars and in-kind donations of labor and equipment use.
