Work Rigs Unlimited relocates to Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Truck accessories store and shop Work Rigs Unlimited is now located in the old Knecht’s location at 320 S. 26th St., No. 2, in Spearfish. Owner Miles Foley relocated the business from Belle Fourche to Spearfish in October.
“This location offers more visibility and a central location for my customers,” said Foley. “My main customers are contractors, and Spearfish is a central area in the Northern Black Hills for their business.”
Foley began operating Work Rigs Unlimited in May on the north side of Belle Fourche. He has work experience in autobody as well as construction.
In addition to selling and installing truck accessories such as fuel tanks, toolboxes, ladder racks and floor mats, Foley also provides customized trailer organization solutions and service at Work Rigs.
Working on trailers has become a niche for Foley. He plans to pursue licensing and insurance as a trailer dealer in the near future. He will begin by selling used trailers and possibly new trailers as he learns the business.
“Other mechanic shops are happy when I tell them I do trailer service. Many mechanics are too busy with cars to service trailers, too,” said Foley.
Foley said he can usually get service parts for trucks, work vans, and trailers into the shop within two days. Considering time to install, his typical turnaround time for big jobs is within one week.
Installing remote starts in vehicles is also a frequent request Foley receives. To continue to expand his services, Foley will travel to Salt Lake City in December to train as a dealer for Reflex and Gardit brand bedliners for pickup trucks.
“I sell any accessories you may need for your truck, big or small,” said Foley.
