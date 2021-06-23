Work Rigs Unlimited offers customized trailer solutions

BELLE FOURCHE — Owner Miles Foley opened the doors to his business, Work Rigs Unlimited, last month located at 67 N. 6th Ave., in Belle Fourche. Foley sells and installs truck accessories and customizes trailers for efficient work.
“I love it when someone brings me an enclosed trailer piled with tools. I build shelves and put the tools in place. Then you can walk into the trailer, grab what you need and save lots of time,” said Foley.
Work Rigs Unlimited sells and installs fuel tanks and pumps, toolboxes, floor mats, ladder racks, hitches, towing mirrors and more. The majority of Foley’s customers are contractors in the construction industry, from framing crews to plumbers.
Foley looks forward to building a company with about half his business coming from selling and installing truck accessories with the other half coming from custom work for trucks, trailers and work vans.
For example, “One truck I set up was for ladders and long levels to slide up into custom racks. We did not want to have to climb up or dig to access these tools. With the racks we could easily grab the ladders and levels,” said Foley.
Work Rigs Unlimited combines Foley’s career experience in autobody and construction. Growing up in Minnesota, Foley began dreaming of going into autobody work while in his teens. He graduated from autobody school in 2004 and began his career at a truck accessory store.
Foley’s wife is from Rapid City and the couple moved to South Dakota when Foley began working for a local contractor in construction. Foley has experience with siding, decks, remodels and new construction as a building contractor.
In launching Work Rigs Unlimited, Foley said he is enjoying the challenge of getting his own business up and running while working in a retail space. Both provide the same sense of accomplishment he finds in the installation and customization work provided in his shop.
“I love taking something plain looking, or maybe even ugly or damaged, and giving it back to the customer in way better condition that it was brought to me,” said Foley.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.