Woods named Spearfish Officer of the Year

SPEARFISH — In his second year with the Spearfish Police Department, Officer Christopher Woods has earned the distinction of being the 2020 Officer of the Year.
Woods joined the Spearfish Police Department in February 2019 after moving to the Black Hills three years earlier.
“I came out the last weekend of Rally, 2015,” he said with a laugh. “That wasn’t on purpose, but that’s just when I came.”
Woods started his service career in Jacksonville, Fla., following in his father’s footsteps as a firefighter. Woods explained that every member of any 911-response team must be dual trained as an EMT.
“I found that I really enjoyed the medicine as much, so I went on to get my paramedic (certification),” he said. “(I) was a green, rookie firefighter in September of ’01, and so when that happened, like probably a large percentage of military age males at that time – Sept. 12, I was ready to enlist.”
Woods said his wife, Kelly, supported his desire to join the armed forces following the 9/11 attacks, but with two small children at home at the time, he decided to look for more domestic service opportunities.
“Opportunities actually opened up in the world of hazardous materials,” he said. “I really had a real keen interest in dealing with the chemicals and things like that but also, that opened up the door for counter-terrorism.”
Woods spent several years working on an anti drug and anti terrorism task force with Homeland Security in Jacksonville.
“My thought process was, if I’m not going to serve in the military, I’m going to do everything possible to serve here in the home front,” he said.
Most of his experience working with the task force was assisting in gathering information and handing it off to investigators. Woods said although the work was fulfilling, there was always a sense of incompletion associated with the job.
“A lot of what I did at that time was obviously reactive. Investigative assistance and things like that,” he said. “(I) never really got to see it through, though. Never (collected) the intelligence to build that case and work against that problem.”
Woods’ parents retired to the Black Hills around a decade ago, and it was on a trip to visit them that he and his wife decided to make the move as well.
“My wife and I were just kind of at a point in our marriage and our lives we were ready for a change and this seemed like a good one,” he said.
When he, his wife and three daughters; Brooke, Lindsey, and Rachel, first arrived in 2015, Woods wasted no time getting to work serving his new community. He spent the first few years putting his paramedic training to use working with Monument Health and Black Hills Life Flight as a flight medic.
“I’ve always enjoyed the service, I’ve always enjoyed serving the communities that I’ve worked in or lived in,” he said.
When the opportunity for him to join the Spearfish Police Department came through, Woods said he was excited to be able to fulfill his long-time aspirations of becoming a law enforcement officer.
“Jacksonville was so big that even though I served the city as a whole … I never served the community that I directly lived in. Spearfish, as a whole, you’re able to do that,” he said. “Being able to truly serve, 100%, the community that I live in is important to me.”
Woods said he’s been enjoying his time with the PD, and hopes to continue following the investigative chain.
“As a whole I’m still constantly learning, asking questions, working with the state’s attorney’s office and seeing the entire process straight through to the criminal justice system,” he said. “My goal is to make detective in the future.”
As officer of the year, Woods said he’s just been trying to do the best job he can and is honored that it has apparently shown to his fellow officers.
“I want to be the voice on the radio that my fellow officers can count on. This is heavily voted on by my fellow officers so to know that I kind of accomplished that and continue to accomplish that is a big deal to me,” he said. “I work with a really great tem here, I thoroughly enjoy every officer and every administrative officer that I work for, work under. It’s been a great experience and I’m humbled by the nod and appreciative; I just want to keep doing what I do and keep serving this community the best I can.”
“Officer of the year is a product that officers within the department make nominations and then the administration gets the final say,” explained Police Chief Curt Jacobs during the presentation of the award Monday. “There’s never been a question on someone like Chris (he’s) a fantastic officer and we’re lucky to have him.”
