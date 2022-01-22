Woman shot, killed in Spearfish early Saturday morning

SPEARFISH — A woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Spearfish.
Curt Jacobs, chief of the Spearfish Police Department, told the Pioneer that officers responded to a 911 call at 12:48 a.m. to 713 St. Joe St., to a request for medical assistance.
Upon their arrival, they discovered a 43-year-old woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.
She was transported to Spearfish Monument Health where she was pronounced dead.
Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
A male suspect, in his 40s, was located on Evans Lane.
With the assistance of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Criminal Investigation, and the Pennington County/South Dakota Highway Patrol’s special response team, the man was detained.
Jacobs declined to reveal further details at this time; however, he said there is no ongoing threat to the community.
If anyone has information about the incident, call Sgt. Steve Hoffman or Detective Shawn Fox at (605) 642-1300.
This story will be updated as further information is released.
