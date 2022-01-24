SPEARFISH — The woman killed early Saturday morning has been identified as Destiny Dawn Rogers, 43.
Her husband, Dreau Lester Rogers, 33, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Destiny Rogers.
He has also been charged with possession of a controlled drug/substance, and ingestion of a controlled drug/substance, according to the Spearfish Police Department.
Police responded to a 911 call seeking medical assistance at 12:48 a.m., Saturday.
Upon their arrival to 713 St. Joe St., which, according to Lawrence County documents, is Dreau’s residence, they discovered Destiny, who had suffered a gunshot wound.
She was transported to Spearfish Monument Health hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Residents living in the neighborhood claimed to have heard the couple arguing numerous times, both in the past and more recently, to the extent that they felt the need to take their own children inside to shield them from the arguing. They also noted that police had been called several times to the residence. But neighbors told the Pioneer that Destiny had not appeared to have been at the residence for the past year, but returned after Christmas.
According to state law, homicide is murder in the first degree; if perpetrated without authority of law and with a premeditated design to effect the death of the person killed or of any other human being, including an unborn child; or if committed by a person engaged in the perpetration of, or attempt to perpetrate, any arson, rape, robbery, burglary, kidnapping, or unlawful throwing, placing, or discharging of a destructive device or explosive. Homicide is also murder in the first degree if committed by a person who perpetrated, or who attempted to perpetrate, any arson, rape, robbery, burglary, kidnapping or unlawful throwing, placing or discharging of a destructive device or explosive and who subsequently effects the death of any victim of such crime to prevent detection or prosecution of the crime.
First-degree murder is a Class A felony punishable by death or life in prison. According to state law, a lesser sentence may not be issued for a Class A felony.
Rogers is scheduled to have his first appearance at the Lawrence County Courthouse this morning.
The last murder in Spearfish is believed to have occurred on Aug. 17, 2018.
In that case, Spearfish police officers responded to a report of a suicide at a Main Street home. Upon their arrival, they found Heather Hockenbary, 42, dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Her husband, Scott Hockenbary, had called 911 to report her alleged suicide. An autopsy later determined that she had died from a gunshot to the back of the head. Pat Johnson, with the sheriff’s office, said a handgun was used in her death. Then, on Aug. 22, just five days later, and before the investigation into her death concluded, police officers responded to a call for service at the same home and found the body of Scott Hockenbary, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The final investigation concluded that Scott Hockenbary had shot his wife Heather Hockenbary, and then took his own life in the following days.
