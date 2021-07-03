Woman killed, man sustains life-threatening injuries in crash

BELLE FOURCHE — A woman was killed and a man sustained life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Belle Fourche.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 85 near Scott Peterson Motors around 4:30 p.m.
A 2006 Harley-Davidson trike was northbound on Highway 85 when it was allegedly struck by an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Malibu as the car attempted to cross the highway.
Both occupants on the trike were thrown from the vehicle. The 72-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 75-year-old male driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Spearfish hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet.
The 78-year-old female driver of the Chevrolet received minor injuries, but was not transported. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Names of the three people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.
The South Dakota’s Highway Patrol icontinues to investigate the accident.
