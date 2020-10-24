Woman killed in single-vehicle crash near Whitewood

WHITEWOOD – A 24-year-old woman died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash about a mile west of Whitewood.
The name of the deceased is not yet being released pending notification of family members. She was the only person involved.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, around 5 a.m., a 2020 Nissan Versa was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it went off the roadway to the right, into the ditch and eventually collided with a tree. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
