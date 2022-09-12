Woman killed in house fire

BELLE FOURCHE — A woman died in a house fire early Sunday morning near Belle Fourche.
Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere said the initial call of the fire came in around 5:25 a.m. by a person a couple miles away. That person reported the visible flames, but did not know the exact location of the fire, he said.
Belle Fourche firefighters and law enforcement responded to the report and located the fire on 19145 Canyon Lane south of the town.
Lamphere said part of the house was engulfed in flames upon the arrival of firefighters. They called for additional support from Nisland and Spearfish fire departments.
He said that when fire crews began assessing the situation, after the blaze had been knocked down, a tenant of the home, who had been in another building on the property, informed a deputy on the scene there was another person in the house.
Firefighters discovered Janice Schopp, 62, deceased in the home, he said.
“At the point we slowed down the investigation,” Lamphere said. “When there is a fatality, rule of thumb is you get the fire marshal in there.”
He said assistance from the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation was requested for their expertise in the investigation.
The fire was investigated throughout the day Monday.
“It remains under investigation, but there is no indication of foul play. It’s just a very tragic accident and tragic fire,” Lamphere said “I’ll let the experts determine what the cause was.”
An autopsy was planned for Monday afternoon
“We’re just trying to be as thorough as we can, obviously for a lot of reasons, but mostly for the victim’s family and try to answer questions for them,” he said.
“The Belle Fourche Ambulance, Belle Fourche Police Department, along with the South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted in the fire response.
