Woman injured in 2-vehicle crash

BELLE FOURCHE — A Bremerton, Wash., woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, shortly after 9:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 212, Cheri Callaway, 45, was driving a 2007 Chrysler 200 east when she allegedly crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2006 International semi truck and trailer driven by a 52, year-old man.
The crash occurred 30 feet inside the South Dakota border.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Callaway received minor injuries but declined to be transported to a hospital. The driver of the truck was uninjured.
Callaway is facing charges.
