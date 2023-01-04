Woman found dead in Spearfish Jan 4, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pioneer staff reportsSPEARFISH — On Dec. 19, 2022, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased woman at 360 Hillsview Dr. in Spearfish — Ken’s Trailer Court.Upon arrival, sheriff deputies located the deceased body of a 34-year-old Lawrence County resident in an unoccupied structure on the property. Her name has not been released.The cause of death is still under investigation, and the case remains open and active. The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Spearfish Police Department are assisting the sheriff’s office at this time.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lawrence County Office Spearfish Sheriff Police Work Division Of Criminal Investigation Deputy Staff × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWhitewood shop destroyed in fireNick Cannon has his twelfth childDawna Rae RedingerPat West sworn in as Meade County sheriffSnow halts construction at Cheyenne Crossing, crews plan to re-start after ChristmasDeadwood extends short-term rental moratoriumMercury spill at L-D High School nearly fully cleanedLawrence Co. sells 130 parcels for $243.2K at delinquent tax saleRoger Guy BellSturgis city manager committee report finds discrepancies in policy, identifies communication issues Images CommentedPeltier deserves the same mercy he gave his victims (1)Quintus Franke, Jr. (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.