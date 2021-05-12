Woman dies following 2-vehicle crash

SPEARFISH — A Florida woman died Wednesday evening, about three hours after she was involved in a traffic accident in Spearfish.
Curt Jacobs, chief of the Spearfish Police Department, said the accident she was involved in occurred around 3:30 p.m.
Jacobs said that Linda Smith, 72, of Crawfordville, Fla., was traveling east on Colorado Boulevard in a 2015 Ford Escape. She allegedly had her turn signal on as she approached Heritage Drive.
Melissa Williams, of Spearfish, was stopped at the Heritage Drive stop sign, Jacobs said. Williams, driving a 2015 Toyota Highlander, allegedly turned onto Colorado Boulevard where the two vehicles collided.
An off-duty Rapid City firefighter happened to be on the scene and quickly assessed the two drivers before law enforcement officers arrived. When an ambulance crew arrived, Smith refused medical treatment, Jacobs said.
Her vehicle was towed to an auto body shop, and she was taken to the Super 8 on Heritage Drive.
Approximately three hours later, Jacobs said, an ambulance crew was called to the parking lot of the Super 8. Upon their arrival, crews found Smith without a pulse and attempted to perform life-saving measures that were unsuccessful.
Jacobs said that Smith had health issues, but an autopsy was not performed.
Williams was issued a citation.
Three injured in 2-vehicle crash
Around the same time of the accident at Heritage Drive, another accident occurred at the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Sandstone Hills Drive.
A 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass, driven by Sean Bullard, was in the turn lane at the intersection facing east waiting to turn into Sandstone, Jacobs said. Amid heavy rain at the time, Bullard, 22, of Spearfish, allegedly didn’t see a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Maliki Plaggemeyer, 18 Sturgis, traveling west on Colorado Boulevard, and began his turn. The two vehicles collided nearly head on, Jacobs said.
Plaggemeyer’s vehicle began to catch on fire after medical and fire crews were on scene. She was removed from the vehicle for safety reasons and the fire extinguished. Both she and Bullard were transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital.
A passenger in the Altima was later transported to Rapid City Monument Hospital.
The accident remains under investigation.
