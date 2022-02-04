Woman convicted of 7th DUI gets $5K fine, DUI Court and probation

DEADWOOD — A woman who received her seventh driving under the influence conviction in Deadwood after pulling out in front of a police car in September 2021 was sentenced Jan. 25 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Tracy Anne Gregory, 58, of Lead was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Sept. 22, 2021 and charged with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol in her blood.
Gregory pleaded guilty to the charge Jan. 25.
Because this was Gregory’s seventh DUI conviction, it carried the penalty of a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Gregory was also sentenced Jan. 25 to eight years in prison, ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, and serve two days in jail until Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. and then immediately ordered to begin DUI court.
Strawn ordered the execution of the sentence be suspended and Gregory be placed on three years’ probation upon the following terms and conditions: that she complete the Fourth Circuit DUI Court Program and pay the fine and $316.50 in court costs. Strawn furthered ordered that Gregory’s driving privileges be revoked for three years. She is able to apply for a work permit or reinstatement of the driver’s license through DUI court.
According to court documents, on Sept. 10 at approximately 1:30 a.m. a Deadwood police officer was traveling west on Pioneer Way, near the intersection of Deadwood Street and a maroon passenger car driven by Gregory was south bound on Deadwood Street. After stopping at the flashing red light, Gregory pulled out in front of the police car. The officer had to hit the brakes to avoid colliding with Gregory’s vehicle.
A traffic stop was initiated.
When police approached the vehicle, Gregory appeared to have blood shot, glassy eyes and slurred her words when she spoke. Inside the patrol car, police could smell the distinct odor of alcohol coming from Gregory’s person as she spoke. When police asked Gregory how much she had to drink, she stated she had a seltzer approximately one-half hour ago. Gregory failed several field sobriety tests and would not attempt others.
A preliminary breath test conducted at approximately 1:40 a.m. read .248% blood alcohol content. Gregory was placed under arrest for DUI.
The previous six DUI convictions are as follows: March 12, 1999, Sept. 17, 2001, in Pennington County; Sept. 9, 2004, May 17, 2007, July 1, 2013, in Lawrence County; Oct. 17, 2013 in Meade County.
