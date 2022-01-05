Woman arrested after pursuit

STURGIS — A Newell woman was arrested this morning after a traffic stop led to a pursuit.
According to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 2 a.m. a Meade County deputy initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 90 near mile marker 39.
The deputy made contact with the driver, Kimberly Rich, 56, from Newell.
Rich advised the deputy that she was currently on parole and that she was subject to warrantless search. When the deputy indicated to her that he would be searching the vehicle Rich allegedly fled and was pursued along with help from the Sturgis Police Department.
The vehicle became disabled on Tilford Road just east of the town of Tilford where Rich was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a quarter-pound of methamphetamine and 44 grams of heroin. Other prescription-controlled substances were seized as well.
Rich was transported and booked into the Meade County Jail with felony charges pending.
