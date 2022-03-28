Wollman last Democratic governor in state history

FRANKFORT — South Dakota’s last Democratic governor hasn’t met the man who hopes to be the next.
But Harvey Wollman hopes to run into state Rep. Jamie Smith at some point this year. Wollman served less than six months as governor in 1978, completing the third term of Gov. Dick Kneip, who resigned that summer to accept an appointment as ambassador to Singapore.
Wollman was the fifth Democrat to serve as governor. William J. Bulow, 1927-31, Tom Berry, 1933-37, Ralph Herseth, 1959-61, and Kneip, 1971-78, were the other four.
Andrew E. Lee, who served from 1897-1901, was a Populist. The other 27 governors were Republicans.
Wollman didn’t get the opportunity to win a full term as governor. He lost the Democratic primary to state Sen. Roger McKellips in June 1978 while he was still lieutenant governor, although Kneip already had announced plans to resign.
It was a stinging defeat, Wollman admits. At 8:30 p.m., legendary CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite announced Wollman was the winner, but when all the votes from Sioux Falls came in, McKellips had pulled off a remarkable upset.
“We ran a poor campaign,” Wollman admits.
He said McKellips made a massive ad buy that boosted his chances, and Wollman was hurt by a lower-than-expected turnout from farmers.
“We had a wet spring, and farmers were still getting their corn in,” he said. “Usually they were done by then, but a lot of them worked late that night. And everyone thought we had it won.”
For years afterward, Wollman met people who told him they didn’t vote in that primary because they felt he had it wrapped up.
Democrats were riding high then, with Kneip being elected in 1970, ‘72 and, after the state Supreme Court ruled he was eligible for a third term after the state Constitution was revised to make it a four-year term, in ‘74.
Sen. Wollman had served on the State Constitutional Revision Commission that simplified a cumbersome state government, created a cabinet system to serve the governor and a unified state judicial system. It was one of the most important acts in state history.
George McGovern was in his third term in the Senate, and fellow liberal Democrat James Abourezk held the other Senate seat. Tom Daschle was on his way to his first win in a 26-year congressional career.
Wollman had planned to run for governor in 1974, but when Kneip was deemed eligible to run again, he invited Wollman to be his running mate. It was the first time candidates for governor and lieutenant governor ran as a team; prior to then, they ran separately, and there were occasions when the two top posts were held by men in different parties.
No term limits for governors existed from 1889, when we achieved statehood, until the early 1950s, when a two-term limit was imposed. It’s still in place.
In 1974, Kneip and Wollman breezed to victory. Wollman still wonders what might have happened if he had been the gubernatorial nominee in 1974; he believes he could have defeated Lt. Gov. Bill Dougherty in a primary battle.
“I think so,” Wollman said. “He was strong in Sioux Falls but I think I would have won.”
Instead, Dougherty took on Kneip in the 1974 Democratic primary, losing and ending his career. He then launched a long run as a lobbyist before dying in 2010 at the age of 78.
Wollman spent three and a half years as lieutenant governor before getting his chance at leading the state. When he took office on July 24, 1978, he was just 43 and had reached the pinnacle of state politics. Wollman was sworn in by his brother, South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Wollman.
Gov. Wollman focused on repealing the property tax, water projects and finding more money for schools. He also expressed concern about the abandonment of rail lines, saying it could pose a risk to farmers.
Wollman had to watch from the sidelines as McKellips, an Alcester banker, took on Attorney General Bill Janklow, the Republican nominee, in the general election. Janklow won the first of four terms and no Democrat has been elected to the office since.
Janklow later said he was confident he could defeat McKellips, but unsure he could have bested Wollman, who would have been running as a sitting governor.
“He maybe was just being nice,” Wollman said of the outspoken, combative Janklow.
After leaving office, Wollman was named a civilian aide to the secretary of the Army by President Jimmy Carter. He was the chairman of the Huron College Board of Trustees and the Huron Regional Medical Center board.
He ran for the state Senate in 1984, with an eye on the 1986 governor’s election. But he lost the legislative race and never sought public office again.
“People asked me to, but I figured if I couldn’t win with what I had, I had no chance,” he said.
But Wollman, who turns 87 on May 14, has kept a close eye on politics, however. During a 45-minute discussion, he touched on state, national and international issues and personalities, and clearly relished the exchange.
Wollman has met Gov. Kristi Noem a few times, but didn’t want to discuss her or the 2022 election. The people who have held the office of governor don’t comment on the current governor, he said.
That doesn’t mean Wollman, a staunch Democrat, won’t support Smith. He said he hopes to talk with him this year. He already spoke with Brian Bengs, the Aberdeen man who is hoping to defeat Sen. John Thune and deny the Republican a fourth term.
This summer, Wollman will meet other Democrats at a centennial celebration for McGovern in Mitchell. The three-term senator and 1972 Democratic presidential nominee, who died in 2012 at the age of 90, was born on July 19, 1922.
It will be a gathering of men and women who recall a time when Democrats competed for statewide offices — and often won. Those days seem distant now, but Wollman said he thinks his party can stage a comeback in one fashion or another.
“Yes, I think so,” he said. “They can win on issues.”
