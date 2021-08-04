Wisconsin woman sentenced in drug case

DEADWOOD — One of two women, charged with possession and intent to distribute marijuana and mushrooms, was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse July 15.
Julie Anahi Plascencia Garcia, 29, of West Allis, Wis., pleaded guilty July 15 to cocaine possession and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance and was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay a $500 fine on each charge. She was also ordered to pay court costs of $263, the sentences to run concurrently.
Comer ordered a suspended execution of sentence on each charge and Garcia was placed on probation for three years, upon the following terms and conditions: that she pay $270 to the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for urinalysis and/or testing of marijuana and controlled substances and that she serve 10 days in jail with credit for time served of three days.
The case of co-indictee Diamond Marie Janczak, 29, of Everett, Wash. is still being adjudicated.
The two women were stopped for speeding 41 mph in a 25-mph speed zone in Spearfish at approximately 8:21 a.m. May 27, 2020 when police discovered a menagerie of drugs packaged for distribution. Each originally faced nine drug charges.
Janczak allegedly told police there was approximately 7 grams of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Before searching the vehicle, police discovered Garcia’s then-10-year-old son lying on an inflatable mattress in the rear of the Suburban. The juvenile was not restrained by any kind of safety belt.
During the vehicle search, police located numerous marijuana and synthetic marijuana items, including grinders, pipes, rolling papers, rolled joints, marijuana wax, and marijuana wax cartridges for a vapor smoking device, as well as items in a backpack that included numerous baggies and drugs that were individually packaged.
When police asked Janczak about the items, she allegedly told police she had marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy, and mushrooms in the vehicle. A loaded firearm was also located in the same backpack as the drug items.
Janczak provided a voluntary urinalysis sample that was positive for THC, amphetamines, and cocaine. Garcia allegedly later provided a urine sample, which field-tested positive for cocaine, amphetamines, methamphetamines, and THC.
During a further search of the vehicle, police located two suitcases containing vacuum-sealed bags. Each bag found weighed approximately one pound. In total, 36 bags of marijuana and one bag of psilocybin mushrooms were recovered, as well as suspected MDMA and cocaine.
