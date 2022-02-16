Winterfest to be held this weekend

LEAD — From fat tire bike racing and sledding down Alert Street, to the traditional Christmas tree bonfire and fireworks, Lead’s annual Winterfest celebration is right around the corner.
Scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday, this year’s celebration features a variety of events organized by several different organizations around town and overseen by the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Marsha Nichols said even though this winter has been less than snowy, the season should still be celebrated.
“Although we’re having a less snowy winter, there’s still good reasons to get out and enjoy all that Lead has to offer visitors of all ages,” she said. “We’re hopeful Mother Nature will bless us with some snow just in time for Winterfest. IF not, it will still be a blast.”
The event will kick off on Friday evening, with open roller skating and a Teen Winter Ball at the Handley Recreation Center. Roller skates will be available, and all ages will be welcome. For more information contact 580-5535.
Then on Saturday, the winter fun will be everywhere around town and just outside Lead’s city limits. At Eagle Cliff Trailhead, the Eagle Cliff Ski Association will host their 20th anniversary ski tour and bratwurst cookout, from 9 a.m. to noon. Started by Dick Forte and other outdoor enthusiasts in 1985, the Eagle Cliff Trailhead is about nine miles west of Lead on U.S. Highway 85. The Eagle Cliff Ski Association was formed in 1999, but was incorporated as a not for profit organization in 2001. Sherry Smith, a member of the Association, said adventure skiers should meet in the Bratwurst Parking lot promptly at 9 a.m., and the feed will be held afterward. The adventure ski will be geared toward more advanced cross country skiers.
“It is designed for experienced skiers to get them further into the trail system,” she said. “They will be guided by individuals who know those trails very well. We want people to have an adventure ski where they may get off their normal course and have some different vistas and different ski experiences.”
In addition to the adventure ski, Katrina Hutchison of Explore Fitness and Adventures will host beginning cross country skiing and snowshoeing, starting at 10 a.m. Afterward, the community is invited to come to Explore Fitness and Adventures to warm up with a chili feed benefit, with donations used to help Explore Dance Company students. Steve Thorpe and Tommy Voorhis will provide live music.
For those who prefer to race on the trails, Axbow Bicycle Rentals will host the Axbow Fat Tire Bike Race, with registration held at 8:30 a.m. at Lead’s Mickelson Trail trailhead, near the Lead Volunteer Fire Department. The race will follow 9.2 miles along the Kirk-Sugarloaf loop. The registration fee is $5, with cash prizes for first, second and third place.
For those who would rather enjoy Winterfest indoors, there are a few different options available. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Rustic Nook Bakery will be having a Just Dance Party and a hot chocolate bar.
A pub crawl will be a popular event this year for Winterfest. From 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., participants are encouraged to visit eight listed local businesses, where they will get a card punched after ordering a drink. While crawlers are required to be 21 years of age, they are not required to purchase an alcoholic beverage to participate. Participating businesses include Hangar 7 Lounge at the Blackstone Lodge, Lewies Burgers and Brews, Sled Haus, Dakota Shivers, Bob’s Silver Star Bar, Greenfield Pub, Miners & Merchants, and Jailhouse Taps. Participants should turn their completed cards in to Lotus Up and Espresso by 6:30 p.m. to be entered into a drawing to win prizes. Some prizes include a growlers, T-shirts, gift certificates, and more.
If pub crawl participants and others time their crawling correctly, they may be able to catch the fat tire racers in a different kind of contest, when the Northern Hills Recreation Association sponsors the Fat Tire Keg Pull behind Dakota Shivers, and Alert Street Toboggan Run. Registration will start at noon, with the keg pull starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Northern Hills Recreation Association will also host sledding on Alert Street for all ages. The sledding will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art projects will abound throughout town on Saturday, as local organizations will host a variety of children’s activities. From 1-2:30 p.m. the Lead-Deadwood Arts Council Gallery will host snowflake art for all ages. At 3 p.m., kids can go to Explore Fitness and Adventures to create a Snowy Owl craft with Cat Scratch Studios.
After the kids finish their art projects, head down to the Black Hills Rod & Gun Club for the annual soup supper fundraiser, to be held from 4:30 p.m. until the bonfire starts. Then, from 5-6:30 p.m. the Handley Recreation Center will host more crafting activities with the “We Didn’t Start the Fire” s’mores and more event, where participants will make wooden snowflakes or trees at Lotus Up Espresso.
Starting at 6 p.m., there will be a ticketed VIP Fireworks Viewing Party held at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, featuring hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and the best view of the Open Cut. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the visitor’s center.
Then, the main event of Winterfest — the annual fireworks show — will start at about 6:30 p.m. and will feature about $15,000 worth of fireworks produced by Premier Pyrotechnics. Immediately after the fireworks, the Lead Volunteer Fire Department will help heat things up with the annual Winterfest Bonfire in the visitor’s center parking lot.
More events and activities are being added to the Winterfest calendar every day, and participants are encouraged to check updates at www.leadmethere.org. All Winterfest activities are free, or for a free will donation, unless otherwise stated.
