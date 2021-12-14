SPEARFISH — More than 30 light displays line the loop at Spearfish City Campground for the second annual Spearfish Optimist Club’s Winter Wonderland.
The drive-through holiday light show feature exhibits from area businesses, festively lit with the glitz and glamor of Christmas. Good will donations are accepted as a fundraiser for local non-profit organizations. On Friday, passersby were treated to live carolers from the Black Hills State University choir.
The Winter Wonderland will be open from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as Dec. 24 and 26.
Pioneer photos by Alex Portal
