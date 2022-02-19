Winter storm watch issued, expect extreme wind chills

SPEARFISH — The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a winter storm watch for the Northern Black Hills from Sunday evening through Monday night.
Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible.
Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
