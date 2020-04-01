Winter storm warning issued for Black Hills

SPEARFISH — Let’s talk about something other than COVID-19 for a moment — snow.
Sorry, but maybe this will keep your butts at home.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning starting at 6 p.m. tonight through midnight Thursday. Up to a foot of snow is forecast.
Again, sorry, this is not an April Fool’s joke either.
Officials say a strong winter storm will begin moving into the region later today. Rain will change to snow tonight as colder air moves into the area. Areas of heavy snow are possible in a west to east band extending from northeastern Wyoming, across the Black Hills and onto the western South Dakota plains. A wintry mix of precipitation is expected over south central South Dakota. Snow will end from west to east Thursday night and Friday morning
Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s Friday and back into the mid to upper 40s for the weekend.
