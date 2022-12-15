Winter Storm Diaz lingers into another day
SPEARFISH — Winter Storm Diaz continues to blast the Northern Black Hills with lots of snow and wind.

The Northern Hills remains in a winter storm warning until 11 a.m. Friday Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

