Winter Storm Diaz lingers into another day

SPEARFISH — Winter Storm Diaz continues to blast the Northern Black Hills with lots of snow and wind.
The Northern Hills remains in a winter storm warning until 11 a.m. Friday Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For areas just outside the Black Hills, the blizzard warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. Friday. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
The Department of Transportation closed Interstate 90 at 10 a.m., between Rapid City and the Wyoming state line. The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports that most of the secondary roads in the state are impassable.
No travel is allowed in Lead and Spearfish. No travel is advised in Sturgis.
Susan Sanders, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Rapid City said that some observers have not yet been able to report, but 2-3 feet of snow has fallen in the Spearfish, Lead, and Deadwood areas.
Terry Peak reported 56-62 inches of snow has fallen in the last 72 hours.
Belle Fourche and areas farther north have received 8-16 inches of snow, Sanders said.
Winds remain strong with the highest gust having been reported at the Rapid City Airport. Monitors recorded a 63-mph gust.
Sustained winds are in the 30s at the Black Hills Airport/Clyde Ice Field with a gust registered at 47 mph.
“There’s not going to be a lot more snowfall, maybe a couple more inches, but the wind blowing the snow around causing poor visibility,” she said.
Highs this weekend, she said, will be in the teens. Next week, highs will be in the single digits or teens and lows -5 to -10. The cold snap will remain in the area through the end of December.
EDITOR'S NOTE: We reached out to our readers and asked them to send in their snow photos. We hope you enjoy.
