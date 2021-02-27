Winners of SD Junior Duck Stamp contest announced

SPEARFISH — A Nisland teen won Best in Show at the 2021 South Dakota Junior Duck Stamp contest judged recently.
Abby Finn’s color pencil drawing of a red head duck won top honors.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting it,” Finn told the Pioneer.
As most children, she doodled when she was younger. But it wasn’t until she was 10 that her drawing skills matured.
“I love animals, Finn said. “If God gives you a gift he calls you to use it in his glory.”
She said she used an image of a red head duck from online to create her drawing.
She thanked her teacher, Laura Odenbach, to help her grow as an artist and encourage her to do her best.
She now will have her drawing entered at the national completion judged April 16 in Washington, D.C.
In 2020, Madison Grimm, then 13, of Wallace, S.D. won the national competition. It was her second time winning, taking top honors when she was 6.
This year, 338 entries from students throughout South Dakota. Entries were placed into four age groups. Three, first place, second place, third place, and 16 honorable mention winners were chosen from each age group. The Conservation Message winner was also selected.
“This was my first year with the competition, and to see that level of art work with the younger generation is very impressive, said Anna Anderson, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service who coordinated this year’s event.
Finn, 16, won Best in Show as well as first place in Category IV.
Nash Clubb, 9, of DeSmet, was the Conservation Message winner with his message, “Conservation is important to me so that natural resources and habitat are protected and flourish for years to come.”
Listed below are the local winners.
Group I
1st
JD Heeren, 9, Sturgis
Levi Stahl, 6, Spearfish
3rd
Lucah Kornegay, 7, Sturgis
Simon McKenney, 6, Belle Fourche
Group II
1st
Kaeli Thompson, 11, Belle Fourche
Selah Ehnes, 11, Spearfish
2nd
Daniel John, 11, Whitewood
Grant Kornegay, 9, Sturgis
Cody Winkler, 12, Newell
3rd
Colt Humbracht, 11, Belle Fourche
Group III
1st
Elyse Friedrich, 14, Spearfish
Avery Groneberg, 15, Spearfish
Grace Heeren, 13, Sturgis
2nd
Maddox Darling, 14, Whitewood
3rd
Lydia Heeren, 14, Sturgis
Elizabeth Ackerman, 15, Whitewood
Group IV
1st
Abby Finn, 16, Nisland, (Best of Show)
Honorable Mentions:
Group I
Talia Tompson, 6, Bell Fourche
Eli Woxland, 6, Belle Fourche
Alyssa Ehnes, 6, Spearfish
Group II
Valerie Humbracht, 10, Spearfish
Miles Kornegay, 12, Sturgis
Auriella Ehnes, 9, Spearfish
Londyn Groneberg, 12, Spearfish
Thaddaeus McKenney, 11, Belle Fourche
Cori Cammack, 11, Sturgis
Group III
Sarah Tounsdin, 14, Spearfish
Chloe Cammack, 12 Sturgis
Zoey, Zuniga, 12, Spearfish
Ion Ammann,13, Spearfish
Capri Cammack, 15, Sturgis
Austin O’Bryan, 12, Spearfish
Isabella Zimbleman, 14, Spearfish
Jordyn Quinonez, 13, Spearfish
Group IV
Madelynn Holzer, 16, Summerset
Micah Willson, 15, Spearfish
