Winners of SD Junior Duck Stamp contest announced

Pictured is a redhead duck pencil drawing by Abby Finn, 16, Nisland. The drawing won Best in Show at the 2021 South Dakota Junior Duck Stamp contest. Courtesy image

SPEARFISH — A Nisland teen won Best in Show at the 2021 South Dakota Junior Duck Stamp contest judged recently.

Abby Finn’s color pencil drawing of a red head duck won top honors.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting it,” Finn told the Pioneer.

As most children, she doodled when she was younger. But it wasn’t until she was 10 that her drawing skills matured.

“I love animals, Finn said. “If God gives you a gift he calls you to use it in his glory.”

She said she used an image of a red head duck from online to create her drawing.

She thanked her teacher, Laura Odenbach, to help her grow as an artist and encourage her to do her best.

She now will have her drawing entered at the national completion judged April 16 in Washington, D.C.

In 2020, Madison Grimm, then 13, of Wallace, S.D. won the national competition. It was her second time winning, taking top honors when she was 6.

This year, 338 entries from students throughout South Dakota. Entries were placed into four age groups. Three, first place, second place, third place, and 16 honorable mention winners were chosen from each age group. The Conservation Message winner was also selected.

“This was my first year with the competition, and to see that level of art work with the younger generation is very impressive, said Anna Anderson, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service who coordinated this year’s event.

Finn, 16, won Best in Show as well as first place in Category IV.

Nash Clubb, 9, of DeSmet, was the Conservation Message winner with his message, “Conservation is important to me so that natural resources and habitat are protected and flourish for years to come.”

Listed below are the local winners.

Group I

1st

JD Heeren, 9, Sturgis

Levi Stahl, 6, Spearfish

3rd

Lucah Kornegay,  7, Sturgis

Simon McKenney, 6, Belle Fourche

Group II

1st

Kaeli Thompson, 11, Belle Fourche

Selah Ehnes, 11, Spearfish

2nd

Daniel John, 11, Whitewood

Grant Kornegay, 9, Sturgis

Cody Winkler, 12, Newell

3rd

Colt Humbracht, 11, Belle Fourche

Group III

1st

Elyse Friedrich, 14, Spearfish

Avery Groneberg, 15, Spearfish

Grace Heeren, 13, Sturgis

2nd

Maddox Darling, 14, Whitewood

3rd

Lydia Heeren, 14, Sturgis

Elizabeth Ackerman, 15, Whitewood

Group IV

1st

Abby Finn, 16, Nisland, (Best of Show)

Honorable Mentions:

Group I

Talia Tompson, 6, Bell Fourche

Eli Woxland, 6, Belle Fourche

Alyssa Ehnes, 6, Spearfish

Group II

Valerie Humbracht, 10, Spearfish

Miles Kornegay, 12, Sturgis

Auriella Ehnes, 9, Spearfish

Londyn Groneberg, 12, Spearfish

Thaddaeus McKenney, 11, Belle Fourche

Cori Cammack, 11, Sturgis

Group III

Sarah Tounsdin, 14, Spearfish

Chloe Cammack, 12 Sturgis

Zoey, Zuniga, 12, Spearfish

Ion Ammann,13, Spearfish

Capri Cammack, 15, Sturgis

Austin O’Bryan, 12, Spearfish

Isabella Zimbleman, 14, Spearfish

Jordyn Quinonez, 13, Spearfish

Group IV

Madelynn Holzer, 16, Summerset

Micah Willson, 15, Spearfish

To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.