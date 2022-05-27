STURGIS — Organizers were pleased with the number of participants and the caliber of work done by students who entered Meade County’s first “I Love My County Because…” art contest.
In conjunction with National County Government Month, the county asked students in schools throughout the county to submit artwork which depicted a county activity that showed how counties matter. The contest drew nearly 70 entries, said contest co-chair Jon Olson.
“I thought we had an excellent turnout. They all did an excellent job,” Olson said.
Rae Blakeman co-chaired the committee and eight to 10 employees from offices across the county helped with the contest.
“We’re hoping it will be bigger and better next year. We’d like to make it an annual event,” Olson said.
Meade County Human Resources Director Debra Brandsrud said it was a terrific opportunity for Meade County employees to embrace a community activity.
Winners in Meade County’s first “I Love My County Because…” art contest include:
First grade: 1. Annie Trask, 2. Ambrose Meyer, 3. William Bestgen
Second grade: 1. Arabella Farley, 2. Annalise Miner, 3. Paxton Patterson
Third grade: 1. Noah Grube, 2. Rylee Dolney, 3. Jessa Spring
Fourth grade: 1. Kaylee Michael, 2. Eli Graham, 3. Carter Shull
Fifth grade: 1. Ruger Spring
Sixth grade: 1. Joni Spring
Seventh grade: 1. Raven Jensen, 2. Everette Urbaniak
Eighth grade: 1. Emma Spring, 2. Attison Nachtigall
Meade County Commissioners’ Choice: Peyton Shipley
Meade County Employees’ Choice: Raven Jensen
