Wink, Chaffee win District 29 primary; Recount possible in 29 House

STURGIS — Dean Wink and Kirk Chaffee emerged as the top vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary election races and now move on to the general election scheduled for Nov. 8. One of those races, for District 29 House of Representatives, is subject to a possible recount.
Chaffee collected 2,351 votes for the top spot in the House of Representatives race. Gary Cammack was second with 2,102 votes, followed by Kathy Rice at 2,070 votes. The top two vote getters move on to the general election.
The vote count for Chaffee represents 36% of the ballots cast. Cammack and Rice each garnered 32% of the vote.
“It’s a humble experience, and it’s an honor to have that,” Chaffee said as he reflected on his victory. “We will no doubt see some challenges but also some great opportunities in the next two years.”
Chaffee said the primary election has always been the big one in Meade County. He does not anticipate any major campaign changes from the primary to November.
“I knew it was going to be close, but I didn’t realize it would be that close,” Cammack said. “That’s really a razor-thin difference.
Cammack said that is the process, and it has worked for a long time in South Dakota and everywhere else.
“I really appreciate all the support of all the voters over the years,” Cammack said. He added he looks forward to participating in the upcoming state session in Pierre.
Rice knocked on doors to campaign. She said the message she received was that people wanted a change.
Should there be a recount, it would be between Cammack and Rice for the second spot. The candidates were separated by only 32 votes.
“I think I would like to, just because it’s so close,” Rice said when asked if she would request a recount. “I don’t know if it will change, but I might as well try.”
The South Dakota Secretary of State website indicates a recount may occur when the official canvassed results are within a certain number of votes.
If that margin is met, a recount will proceed if the necessary person requests it. A recount is a second counting of ballots, with Codified Law and Adminstrative Rule governing it.
A candidate must request a recount by petition. This must be filed with the Secretary of State within three days after the state canvass.
Wink received 2,109 votes to finish first in the balloting for the District 29 Senate seat. John Carley placed second with 1,548 votes, followed by Beka Zerbst’s 505 votes for third.
The vote total for Wink represents 51% of the ballots cast. Carley’s total was 37%, with Zerbst coming in at 12% of the total.Attempts to contact Wink were unsuccessful.
Voting turnout for all Meade County races stood at 37.1% The county boasts 19,406 active voters, with 7,201 casting ballots.
