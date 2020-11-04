Wink, Chaffee win District 29 House seats

STURGIS — Dean Wink, R-Howes, and Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood, were the top vote getters for the two open District 29 House of Representatives seats in the South Dakota Legislature.
Wink received 8,744 votes – 48%, Chaffee received 6,381 votes – 35% and Independent Jade Addison of Sturgis received 3,173 votes – 17%.
Chaffee said he wanted to thank the voters of District 29 for their continued support, and said he was honored to once again represent and serve them in Pierre.
What will this year’s Legislative session bring?
“We will no doubt still be struggling with COVID related issues, but we must also keep working on what makes South Dakota a great place to live; great business environment, balanced budget, and a smaller government,” he said.
Chaffee said he looks forward to once again working with Sen. Gary Cammack and Wink on these issues and more throughout this next term.
Addison said she had learned a lot about people, politics and herself by running for the Legislature.
“I went in knowing the odds were against me, but I think it’s important to run anyway. People who are elected need to remember those they serve,” she said.
This is the second time Addison has run for this office. She said she threw her hat in the ring because she believes people need to hear differing viewpoints.
Wink said he was grateful for the support from citizens in District 29.
“I look forward to trying to represent their interests and concerns in Pierre,” he said.
