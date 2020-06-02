Wink and Chaffee win District 29 House GOP nods

SPEARFISH — Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood, and Dean Wink, R-Howes, received the Republican nomination for the two open District 29 House of Representatives seats.
With all but one precinct reporting, Chaffee received 28% of the votes, while Wink received 32%.
They faced Thomas Brunner of Nisland, and Lincoln Shuck of Union Center. Brunner received 24% of the votes and Shuck gained 16%.
Wink and Chaffee will face Independent Jade Addison in November and the two with the most votes will represent District 29 in Pierre.
For full election results, see Tuesday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.