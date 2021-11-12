Winds top 80 MPH, blow over at least 13 vehicles

SPEARFISH — Hope you hung onto your hats yesterday.
Wind gusts blew above hurricane strength Thursday as a clipper system dropped out of Canada and strengthened east of the Black Hills, said Shane Eagan, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Rapid City.
Parts of East River received blizzard warnings and blowing snow created poor visibility.
“Thankfully, we did not have that around here,” Eagan said.
But what we did have was wind - a lot of wind.
Midland saw the highest gust, recording 82 mph.
Belvidere, Cactus Flat, and Buffalo all saw gusts of 78.
Closer to the Northern Hills, Belle Fourche saw a gust of 54, Nisland received a 51 mph gust while firefighters were battling a hay fire near Fruitdale.
Spearfish and Sturgis received a 58 mph gust while Lead saw one of 53.
Those winds saw vehicles tipping over on South Dakota roads.
Tony Mangan, spokesman for the South Dakota Highway Patrol, said the last he checked, 13 vehicles had blown over and most of those were on Interstate 90 between Kadoka and Murdo. No significant injuries were reported.
Eagan said the winds would continue today before a respite this evening.
He cautioned that strong winds would soon return. Another quick-moving system drops down from Canada Saturday and will bring another round of strong winds. The Northern Hills may see gusts of 30-40 mph, but near Rapid City, New Underwood, and Buffalo, sustained winds will be near 30 mph while gusts could top 50 mph.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.