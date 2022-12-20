bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

NORTHERN HILLS — In the song, “let it snow” by Frank Sinatra, the main character didn’t care, “if it’s ten below,” because, “he’s sitting by the fire’s gloosy glow.” Sinatra also assumed that no one had any place to go, thus encouraging the snow.

Sinatra didn’t live in the Northern Hills this time of year, so while the song might be cheery and fun to listen to, don’t take the lyrics too seriously.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.