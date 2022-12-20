NORTHERN HILLS — In the song, “let it snow” by Frank Sinatra, the main character didn’t care, “if it’s ten below,” because, “he’s sitting by the fire’s gloosy glow.” Sinatra also assumed that no one had any place to go, thus encouraging the snow.
Sinatra didn’t live in the Northern Hills this time of year, so while the song might be cheery and fun to listen to, don’t take the lyrics too seriously.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Susan Sanders from the National Weather Service discussed the upcoming weather, saying citizens can expect colder temperatures this week compared to last.
“The lows (this week) are going to be well below zero. So, anywhere from five below to almost 25 below,” Sanders said.”Thursday it’s gonna be below zero for a high temperature.”
Sanders said the winds could play a part in the freezing temperatures this week, despite being calmer than the week before, averaging at about five to 15 miles-per-hour.
“It looks like there’s some gusts up to 30 miles an hour on the coldest day.” Sanders said. “We’re gonna have wind chills in the 20 to 50 below range.”
Snow can be expected this week as well, she said, but only “a couple” inches, with most of it occurring Wednesday.
“Wind chill describes the rate that your body is cooling. So, what happens is, your skin tries to warm up that cold air that’s right next to it. But when the wind blows it away, it (skin) has to keep warming that new, colder air, and it just keeps happening over and over again.” Sanders said.
She said that having exposed skin in the cold winds for only 5 to ten minutes can cause hypothermia or frostbite.
If citizens have to be outside longer than that, Sanders said to cover up completely, emphasizing the importance of a hat and gloves for the head and hands.
Sanders said that keeping your pets inside as much as possible is important too.
“Pets, they feel the same thing as we do for wind chill. So, they can’t be out very long either,” Sanders said, saying that just a few minutes is long enough.
The coldest temperature for Spearfish this week is an estimated 22 below zero.
“We’re close to records, but we may not set any.” Sanders said.
