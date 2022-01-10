WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK — Ongoing studies on elk at Wind Cave National Park have revealed that the different sub herds within the park have different prevalence rates of the always-fatal chronic wasting disease.
Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is an infectious, neurological disease caused by malformed proteins, or prions, in brain and lymphoid tissue and is transmitted directly between animals in the deer family, or through contaminated environments.
The study, published in the Ecosphere journal, determined that the three sub herds within the park, had positive CWD rates ranging from 3%, in the herd on the southwest portion of the park, to 29% in the two herds in the north and east portion of the park. The northern and eastern herd commonly intermingle; however, they did not spend much time in the same vicinity as the southwest herd, said Greg Schroeder, the natural resource program manager for the park.
In December, the park continued its study when it collared 20 cow elk and fitted them with radio collars that transmit GPS data three times a day and can activate its traditional VHF tracking devices on certain days that will allow wildlife officials to pinpoint the animal’s location when they need eyes on the herd.
Schroeder said that when the elk were captured, after having been netted from a helicopter, that blood was drawn, a rectal biopsy taken, and the collar attached.
Pregnancy is tested with the blood, and the rectal biopsy is examined for CWD.
Until the last several years, the only way to determine if an animal had contracted CWD was to examine its brain requiring the animal to be dead.
Now, the rectal biopsy is about 80% accurate, but a brain exam remains the only 100% effective way, he said.
The biopsy allows biologists to see how long the animals can live after they’ve contracted the disease.
“Some live over two years which is a surprise,” Schroeder said. “When we began, the research showed 18 months was as long as an animal could survive once it contracted CWD.”
The park has conducted three removal operations, the first of which was in 2016-2017 using hunters. They removed 262 animals consisting of both bulls and cows.
In 2018 and 2019 more elk were removed totaling about 50 over both years.
Each of those approximate 300 animals were tested as well as every elk found dead in the park.
Those tests indicated a 14% prevalence rate park-wide.
Schroeder said the massive amount of data is likely the best data-set in the country. A new study will likely be conducted in a year or so.
“You have to get past two or three years out from the (removal) action,” he said. “That way you know if you have an animal test positive (of CWD) you know it contracted it after the action.”
This part of the study is anticipated to last for five years.
