Pete Wilson copy.jpg

Pete Wilson, Sturgis Brown High School principal works at his desk on Tuesday. He was recently recognized as the South Dakota Secondary High School Principal of the Year. 

Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

 STURGIS — Pete Wilson, Sturgis Brown High School principal, was recently named South Dakota Secondary High School Principal of the Year. 

Wilson was selected from amongst all middle school and high school principals who were previously named Regional Principals of the Year.

