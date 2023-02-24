STURGIS — Pete Wilson, Sturgis Brown High School principal, was recently named South Dakota Secondary High School Principal of the Year.
Wilson was selected from amongst all middle school and high school principals who were previously named Regional Principals of the Year.
Wilson described what the award meant to him.
“It is pretty special and generally a once in a lifetime award. I appreciate that my peers think I am doing a good job and I would also like to thank those that wrote a recommendation for me. I would also like to thank those I get to work with every day as they are the reason, I am able to receive this award,” said Wilson.
Wilson will be recognized officially at the summer state conference for principals, then he will travel to Washington, D.C., in the fall, and then the state will recognize him again in January at the School Administrators of South Dakota Outstanding Administrators banquet.
Wayne Wormstadt, Meade School District 46-1 superintendent, said Wilson’s efforts make positive impacts.
“Mr. Wilson’s experience and commitment to Sturgis Brown is key to a positive school atmosphere. His efforts with his team make a positive impact for students and staff each day. Mr. Wilson’s recognition is deserving for him and reflects well of the Sturgis Brown team he has created,” said Wormstadt.
Jill Meirose, SBHS administrative assistant, said Wilson leads by example.
“Leaders that lead by example understand the workplace and understand how everyone works together. Mr. Wilson leads by example. He is always willing to step in to do whatever it takes to get the job done,” said Meirose. “There is no job that is too big or too small that he doesn’t do himself. Mr. Wilson’s leadership and commitment to Meade School District inspires all of us and creates a culture of teamwork.”
Wilson will be in the competition for top principal in the United States and will likely hear something this spring if he is chosen as a finalist.
