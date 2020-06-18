Willow Creek Wind Energy project construction underway

BELLE FOURCHE –– Construction on the Willow Creek Wind Energy project outside of Newell is underway.
Some members of the Butte County Commission toured the site June 11. John Telecky, civil manager with Bradley Construction Management, one of the contractors on the project, updated the commissioners about the construction and helped guide the site tour.
Located on approximately 20,000 acres of private ranch land, the $210 million wind farm, originally proposed by Wind Quarry Operations, LLC, of Colorado, is located approximately 10 miles northeast of Newell.
Telecky said the company has poured concrete foundations for the first round of wind turbines. Each foundation is comprised of approximately 300 yards of concrete.
Last week, the company began raising the turbines.
“There’ll be something in the air by the weekend,” he said.
The turbine towers are erected in three graduated sections before installing the nacelle, which houses the drive train that runs the blades.
Each tower houses an inner ladder leading to the nacelle, similar to electrical towers. The tower must be built so it absorbs the heavy static loads applied due to wind’s varying power.
Once the tower is in place, the rotor and rotor blades are installed. The rotor and blades convert wind energy into rotary mechanical movement.
All of the turbine machinery is held in the nacelle. The wind turbine’s electronic equipment comprises of the electricity grid infeed system and a number of sensors. Sensors for measuring wind direction, temperature, and wind speed are found around the nacelle and enable turbine monitoring and control.
The project involves the construction of an approximate 103.5-megawatts generating facility involving 14 private landowners, all located north of U.S. Highway 212.
The project’s 38 wind turbines will purportedly produce up to 450,000-megawatt hours of electricity per year and would enter the grid through an interconnection with Western Area Power Administration’s Maurine to Rapid City transmission line inside the project area. Once operational, the project is expected to generate enough energy to power 40,000 homes.
Pattern Development purchased the project from Wind Quarry in 2017. In the summer of 2019, after a financial partner backed out of the project in the 11th hour, Pattern sold the wind project to Chicago-based Lincoln Clean Energy.
Lincoln Clean Energy was founded seven or eight years ago and has primarily managed projects in Texas and Nebraska. Then, in late 2018, the company was purchased by Orsted Energy, an international green energy company headquartered out of Denmark, that develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, bioenergy plans, and waste-to-energy solutions.
That move positioned the company to be able to expand into new markets like the one in Newell.
