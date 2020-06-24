Wildfire sparks in Custer State Park

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.