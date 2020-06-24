Wildfire sparks in Custer State Park

CUSTER — A wildfire has sparked and quickly grew in Custer State Park.
Discovered shortly after 11 a.m. today, the Mine Draw Fire, was about 150 acres at 4:30 p.m.
State, local, and federal firefighters are working the fire from both the ground and air with Type 1 and 3 helicopters.
The cause of the fire is unknow.
The fire is located is west of the Custer State Park maintenance shop on the north side of 87 and seven miles east of Custer.
Highway 87 North from the intersections of Highway 16A and Needles Highway is currently closed.
Visitors will need to access Center Lake from Iron Mountain Road or American Center Road.
