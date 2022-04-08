Wildfire near Custer fueled by strong winds, highway closed

CUSTER — After battling high winds throughout the day, firefighters have made significant progress on the Wabash Spring Fire.
The 111-acre fire started about 7 a.m. Thursday, 5 miles west of Custer, and is now 50% contained. The cause remains under investigation.
The Custer County Sheriff’s Department re-opened Highway 16 Thursday afternoon. Local traffic only is encouraged for firefighter and public safety. Evacuations have been lifted for residents along Fjerdingren Place and Big Pine Road, east of the fire perimeter. For residents along Highway 16, Palomino Place, and Pinto Lane, evacuations were expected to be lifted at 6 p.m. For updated evacuation information, please call the Custer County Dispatch at (605) 673-8176.
Winds were expected to decrease overnight, and crews will remain on scene to mop up and secure the fire perimeter.
“Forward progress has been stopped and I expect to see more progress throughout tonight. Full containment is not expected until sometime tomorrow,” Commander Trainee John Haskivitz said Thursday afternoon
Custer County Emergency Management has set up an evacuation center in the gym of the old Custer Armory.
