Wild winds wallop area Monday

BUTTE COUNTY –– With high wind gusts across Butte County, Monday’s blustery conditions had first responders bouncing all over the county, putting out numerous small fires and cleaning up at least one semi truck crash.
According to the National Weather Service’s Rapid City office, strong winds gusted between 60-77 mph across the county, creating hazards for travelers and producing critical fire weather conditions across the region.
Windy conditions in the northern part of Butte County likely played a primary role in a semi truck accident at approximately 9:58 a.m. Monday.
According to Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere, a semi truck pulling an empty trailer was blown off the highway.
The truck was traveling northbound on S.D. Highway 79, when it crossed over a river bridge, and just before climbing a hill, Lamphere said a gust of wind caught the trailer and blew it into the northbound ditch on the east side of the highway, tipping the vehicle onto its side.
Lamphere said the truck’s operator had minor injuries and was treated at the scene before being transported to Sturgis Monument Hospital.
As for the truck, that would be a bigger project, thanks to the sustained windy, conditions.
“The vehicle, we couldn’t even attempt to get it up out of the ditch … until just about dark last night when the wind subsided enough to get it up and going,” Lamphere said. “It was removed from the ditch and towed out of there late last night.”
The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident.
According to the Weather Service, winds gusted as high as 77 mph in Butte County Monday. That was at approximately 9:34 a.m., and located about 12 miles west, southwest of Castle Rock, which is near the approximate location of the accident.
In addition to the accident, Lamphere said that first responders chased fires and power line issues throughout the county.
“We had numerous small fires around,” he said, adding that most likely, some of the fires were controlled burns in previous days that were restarted by the winds. “But, really nothing major … respond and then basically mop up where things got reignited.”
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is the agency is investigating the truck accident, and the following agencies assisted on the call: Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Nisland/Arpan Fire & Rescue, Newell Volunteer Fire Department, and Vale Fire Department.
