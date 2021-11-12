NISLAND — A fire broke out Thursday off Danish Road south of Nisland and was fed by the wind that whipped around the area. According to information from the National Weather Service, wind gusts in the Nisland area reached as much as 51 mph. Attempts to reach fire crews who responded have been unreturned. See Saturday’s edition of the Pioneer for more.
