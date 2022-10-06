11TH annual Wild West Songwriters Festival tunes up Deadwood this weekend.jpg
DEADWOOD — A rare, behind-the-scenes look at lyricists and their lyrical inspirations, the Wild West Songwriters Festival opens tonight at Saloon #10 and keeps Deadwood tuned up through Saturday, when the event circles back to the #10 for final featured artists.

Each year, top songwriters and artists come to Deadwood to share their music and their stories. The Wild West Songwriters Festival features free, informal performances called writer’s rounds during the day and into early evening at various locations in Deadwood.

