DEADWOOD — A rare, behind-the-scenes look at lyricists and their lyrical inspirations, the Wild West Songwriters Festival opens tonight at Saloon #10 and keeps Deadwood tuned up through Saturday, when the event circles back to the #10 for final featured artists.
Each year, top songwriters and artists come to Deadwood to share their music and their stories. The Wild West Songwriters Festival features free, informal performances called writer’s rounds during the day and into early evening at various locations in Deadwood.
“We are bringing back some of the favorites over the years, along with some very talented songwriters making their first appearance in Deadwood,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad. “It’s like a reunion on the first day, and the combination will be excellent. The team putting this event together, including the Chamber and Deadwood Mountain Grand, brings some of the top songwriters and artists locally and from around the country to Deadwood to share their music and their stories. The festival features free informal performances, which are called writer’s rounds, during the day and early evening at various locations in Deadwood. The event culminates with a ticketed event at Deadwood Mountain Grand with the songwriters and Runaway June. It’s a terrific weekend in Historic Deadwood.
More than 30 songwriters are taking part in this year’s festival.
“The Wild West Songwriters Festival gives the public a chance to hear the stories of songs, how they were written, by the people who actually wrote the song. Think of driving down the road and singing along, word-for-word, to one of your favorite songs. Then, coming to Deadwood and hearing from the person who wrote the song, and then hearing the person sing the song,” Harstad said. “It’s absolutely incredible the talent that congregates in Deadwood for this event. You’ll know song-after-song from these hitmakers, and you’ll get a whole lot of inside information as to how the song came to be. We are also grateful to have some of the best regional songwriters partake, and there’s a ton of talent right here at home. All in all, it’s pretty special.”
Songwriters in attendance at this year’s festival have worked with everyone from Megan Trainor, Miley Cyrus and Jason Mraz to Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw and so many more.
“The crowds that attend these writer’s rounds will know the words,” Harstad said.
SONGWRITERS GENERAL SCHEDULE
Thursday kicks off with a 7 p.m. writer’s round at Saloon #10.
The music continues Friday, with the following writer’s rounds at these times and locations: noon, Stan and Ollie’s, His and Hers, Jacobs Gallery; 1 p.m., Silverado-Franklin, Midnight Star, Saloon #10; 2 p.m., VFW, Stan & Ollie’s, His & Hers, Celebrity Hotel; 3 p.m., Franklin; 4 p.m., Saloon #10; 5 p.m., Jacobs Gallery; 6 p.m., Midnight Star; 7 p.m., Saloon #10; 9 p.m., Local Writer’s Jam at His & Hers.
Saturday is jam-packed with these writer’s rounds: noon, Stan & Ollie’s, His & Hers, Franklin; 1 p.m., Jacobs Gallery, Saloon #10, Celebrity Hotel; 2 p.m., His & Hers, Midnight Star, Stan & Ollie’s, Franklin, VFW; 3 p.m., Franklin; 4 p.m., Saloon #10; 5 p.m., Jacobs Gallery; 6 p.m., Midnight Star; 7 p.m., Saloon #10; 8:30 p.m. ticketed event featuring Songwriter’s Jam and Runaway Jane at Deadwood Mountain Grand.
Local songwriters are featured from noon to 3 p.m. and national songwriters start at 3 p.m. in all locations on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“Because of the intimate venues throughout Deadwood, where the Writer’s rounds take place, seating can be pretty limited,” Harstad said. “Plan accordingly.”
