Wild Bill Motorcycle Classic kicks off summer bike runs

DEADWOOD — The third annual Wild Bill Motorcycle Classic & Poker Run opens full throttle in Deadwood during Wild Bill Days.
“The main focus of our classic is going to be the Poker Run, which will be held on Saturday … through the Northern Black Hills,” said Tom Koth, event founder and organizer. “We’ll have registration from noon to five at West River Whiskey on Friday and then between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the Welcome Center on Saturday. The main focus of our Poker Run is to do it as locally as we can and to benefit a veteran’s organization.”
The following six locations will be featured on Saturday’s Wild Bill Motorcycle Classic Poker Run route: Deadwood to Sturgis Harley to Nemo Mercantile via Vanocker Canyon to Trevino Leather to Cheyenne Crossing to Latchstring Inn in Spearfish Canyon to Bullwhackers in Whitewood and back to Deadwood.
One of Deadwood’s newest events, Koth said the event continues to grow each year.
“It’s a building process that we’ve been trying to establish these last three years,” Koth said. “The main focus of our event is to help out veterans organizations in the region. This year’s donations for the Poker Run will be to the Black Hills National Cemetery, the Avenue of Flags. There’s a group out of Rapid City, the American Legion, that helps with the maintenance of the flags, the flag poles, and all of the hardware. And we’ve been in contact with those folks and we’re excited to team up with them to help their cause.”
Koth developed the idea for the Wild Bill Motorcycle Classic four years ago when Wild Bill Days attendance began trending downward. In order to help boost attendance, Koth suggested having Deadwood’s own motorcycle rally.
“My main focus was to bring more people to Deadwood in the spring, help out our local businesses, and get something established in the spring of the year and cater to the local motorcycle enthusiast that may not want to go out riding the first week of August during another rally,” Koth said. “I found there was a lot of interest in that. A lot of feedback from people that said, ‘Hey, we want to participate in an event, but we don’t want to have to deal with 500,000 people.’”
Koth said, as a result, he placed a focus on developing an event that brought an opportunity for motorcycle enthusiasts to ride in the spring.
“These motorcycle riders are itching to get out and ride their bikes in the spring,” Koth said. “I think it’s a perfect fit. And I hope that people realize that this is something that Deadwood could really build on and have its own identity for the motorcycle community.”
Exclusive Main Street parking is available to Wild Bill Motorcycle Classic participants from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday on Lower Main Street from Wild Bill Bar to Belle Joli Winery and at the Celebrity Hotel Parking Lot on Main Street.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.