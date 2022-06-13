Wild Bill Days kicks off summer event season in Deadwood

DEADWOOD — Free entertainment, fast-draw action, fabulous flying Dock Dogs, even fun prospecting for gold on Historic Main Street. It’s all there for the taking Thursday through Saturday, as Wild Bill Days weekend runs rampant through Deadwood, officially kicking off summer event season in the Wild West city.
Wild Bill Days commemorates the life and times of one of Deadwood’s most famous residents, consistently drawing people to town in droves to help celebrate.
“The life and times of Wild Bill Hickok,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Director Lee Harstad. “The famous gunslinger left his mark on Deadwood history and we want to throw a part to live up to his legendary status. Thousands of people come to Deadwood for Wild Bill Days. Because the event is free and not ticketed, it is difficult to determine the exact number of visitors but it’s safe to say the town is bustling. We encourage attendees to get to town early to find your spots.”
Wild Bill Days fun extends over three days this year, with music at Outlaw Square kicking things off on Thursday.
“We are also bringing back Cowboy Fast Draw for its 20-year anniversary after a five-year hiatus,” Harstad said. “It’s exciting to be able to add this element of entertainment back for Wild Bill Days. The Deadwood Alive troupe will bring fresh programming to the event too. It’s shaping up to be a legendary week in Deadwood, plus all the entertainment is free.”
Keeping featured entertainment fresh from year to year is a challenge the Chamber successfully steps up to and meets annually.
“The Country music genre fits the theme of Wild Bill Days, and this year Main Street will be country rockin’ with Terri Clark, in addition to a personal favorite of mine, the good ol’ crowd-favorite hitmakers Sawyer Brown,” Harstad said. “Terri Clark headlines the Main Street Wild Bill Stage on Saturday, June 18. The 3-time JUNO Award winner holds the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry. Terri has received 19 CCMA Awards and in 2018 was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. Headlining Friday, June 17, Sawyer Brown takes
the stage on Historic Main Street. Sawyer Brown has multiple CMA, ACM, and CMT awards, has released 23 albums with 50 charted singles. Even better, all Wild Bill Days concerts are free.”
A former crowd favorite that has been in hiatus for a few years, fast draw action returns to town, celebrating two decades of organization.
“The Cowboy Fast Draw Association has deep roots in Deadwood, and when discussion started about where to hold the 2022 CFDA U.S. Nationals, organizers wanted to bring it back to Deadwood for their 20th anniversary,” Harstad said. “It’s a terrific addition to the weekend festivities and we look forward to once again watching the world’s fastest gunslingers compete in our historic community.”
With the giant crowds that accompany the event, parking and Main Street chair
placement for concerts are two hot commodities.
“Wild Bill Days is one of Deadwood’s longest running and most popular events, ranking among the top citywide events,” Harstad said. “With its popularity, we encourage visitors to take advantage of public transportation via the Deadwood Trolley and our local cab and shuttle services.”
Main Street chair placement is as follows: Friday, chairs can go up after 10 a.m. only if all fencing is put up; Saturday, chairs can go in front of the stage to Lee Street any time after 5 a.m. and chairs from Lee Street to Shine Street after 9 a.m. if delivery trucks are complete.
Open container will be allowed in designated zones 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and Saturday noon – 10 p.m.
Wild Bill Days Schedule
Thursday: Arch Allies, 8:15 p.m., Outlaw Square and Cowboy Fast Draw 7:30 a.m.-noon, Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds
Friday: Cowboy Fast Draw 7:30 a.m., Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds; National Dock Dogs, 11 a.m., Historic Main Street; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Gold Panning Demonstrations; Dakota Country Band, 5 p.m., The Doo Wah Riders, 6:15 p.m., 8 p.m. Sawyer Brown, all on Historic Main Street Stage.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. Cowboy Fast Draw continues; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Gold Panning Demonstrations; 11 a.m. Dock Dogs, with finals at 5 p.m.; 2 p.m. Trial of Jack McCall on Historic Main Street stage; 3 p.m. entertainment starts with Acoustic Gypsies, The Sidehackers, Lonely Rangers, and Brandon Jones, followed by 8 p.m. headliner Terri Clark.
