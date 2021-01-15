NORTHERN HILLS –– The Black Hills communities are beginning to clean up properties and city streets littered with the evidence of a weather system that brought hurricane force wind gusts to the area for more than 40 hours.
After enduring wind gusts well above 70 mph in many places, some Hills residents are dealing with downed trees, some of which caused damage to homes, buildings, and coming to terms with garbage can lids that they’ll likely never again see. The Pioneer reached out to a couple of area communities to learn about the local impacts of the high wind.
The Sturgis Public Works Department Thursday posted on its Facebook page, alerting residents that moderate wind damage had been observed which impacted some fences, trees, communication lines, and traffic signs. The department urged residents to be mindful of their surroundings and keep an eye out for blowing objects when traveling around town.
Rick Bush, Sturgis public works director, told the Pioneer Thursday that the town had been moderately impacted by the winds.
“It looks like we had one pine tree that fell over on one of our park structures,” he said, adding the building is in the city park. “But it doesn’t look like it caused any structural damage, or really any cosmetic, it looks like it’s just laying up on it.”
Additionally, Bush said that the city has been notified about a handful of trees on private property that had fallen into city streets.
“We assist the homeowner on getting that cleaned up and stuff,” he said.
Bush said part of a fence at the baseball field on Ballpark Road has been damaged and parts will need replacement.
“We’ve had a few reported claims on garbage totes and different things blowing around,” Bush said. “(Causing) damage when it blows into a car or a garage door or what not.”
So far, Bush said he’d not received any claims about major damage as a result of the high winds.
Although the damage may bring some financial impacts, Bush said he hadn’t begun calculating what those bottom-line costs may be.
“It’s fairly low,” he said.
Considering the city endured wind gusts well over 70 mph, Bush said he’s grateful the damage wasn’t worse.
“We thought we were going to, when we came in this morning (Thursday), we were going to have much more tree damage,” he said. “So far, knock on wood, we’ve been pretty fortunate.”
“I can’t even imagine having snow, or even rain, with this kind of wind,” Bush said. “That would be terrible.”
Bush said that he’d heard about a number of Black Hills Energy power lines down throughout Sturgis but that he believed the impact to be relatively minimal.
“I haven’t heard of anything too major,” he said. “The only thing that noticed was some communication lines had blown down … but no poles snapped or anything like that.”
As local communities continue cleanup efforts throughout the weekend, Bush said he and his crews are pushing forward and “weathering the storm.”
Further away from the protection of the Hills, Belle Fourche was walloped by the wind. Dozens of Belle Fourche residents have commented on a community Facebook page “lost and found” thread, trying to locate items, including lawn chairs, BBQ grill covers, gutters, and even a stock pot blown from their property.
In addition to a handful of downed trees, including at least two that fell on vehicles, the Pioneer responded to a report of a power pole that was blown over onto a camp trailer near downtown.
Andy Anderson, assistant fire chief on the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department, also responded to the call at approximately 5:41 p.m. Wednesday, to the downed power pole in an alleyway between Second and Third avenues off of Faulk Street.
“It looked like the power line was not in very good shape, but the wind knocked it over,” he said.
After fire crews blocked off both entrances to the alleyway, Anderson said they stood by to ensure public safety related to the downed line until technicians from Black Hills Energy could respond.
After approximately an hour, he said fire crews were on scene for just over an hour and handed the baton to the energy company to finish the job. Anderson said he believes the company replaced the pole.
Because the lines were still suspended and not on the ground or arcing, Anderson said there didn’t appear to be an imminent danger at the scene.
“We had the neighbors stay back, in case there was arching or any power running through the ground or anything like that,” he said. “Everything looked to be pretty secure when we got there.”
Then, Anderson said the department received another call about a downed line just around the corner of the first incident. But, after some investigation, he said it appeared to be related to the same initial incident.
“Other than that, … we only had those two calls (related to) the wind, which was good,” Anderson said. “It was a relatively quiet night.”
The same was not necessarily true for one Butte County resident Wednesday evening. Just after dark, and six days into a controlled burn on private property off of U.S. Highway 212 near the Arpan area of Butte County, the wind suddenly picked up, prodding the property owner to call for support from area fire departments.
Stan Lewis, the Nisland/Arpan fire chief, told the Pioneer Friday crews responded to the blaze around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Crews supervised the scene, knocking down fires as they arose. Five hours into the call, Lewis said things calmed down and the fire crews departed, leaving the scene to the landowner to manage.
Just after midnight, Lewis said he and fire crews were called back out to the property as the resident was exhausted and needed to fetch more water.
“Then we were out there then for the duration of the night,” he said. “We were there until probably 7:30 the next morning.”
At the time of the approval granted for the resident to have the controlled burn, Lewis said high winds had not yet been forecasted.
District fire departments are tasked with approving controlled burn applications, he said.
“And of course, with this particular fella, the weather forecast was not extended all the way (to the end of this week),” Lewis said.
Although Lewis said the resident kept the fire to a manageable size, he said the sudden infusion of high winds allowed oxygen rich air to penetrate deep into the embers and stoke the blaze.
“On a 10 or 15 or 20 mph wind, the wind wasn’t penetrating into there enough to cause much of any concern,” he said, adding that quickly changed when the winds rapidly increased. “Because, then it becomes a concern that grass would get going (burning) to the south and the east where there is some grass that will burn.”
Although a nearby building was “technically” threatened, Lewis said he and his crews contained the blaze well and he was not concerned about the fire reaching the structure.
Members of the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist with the initial control of the blaze earlier in the evening, but Nisland/Arpan crews handled the call through the early morning hours.
“There was very little fire activity; more just a monitoring (situation),”
The burned area involved three separate parcels of land, measuring an area of approximately 50-by-150-feet area and two 25-square-foot sections.
“Really, it turned out really well, nothing really was damaged,” he said.
Lewis said is crews were very fortunate considering areas across the state are struggling with much larger blazes.
“That could easily have been us … if there would have been vegetation around the controlled burn area, we would have had a mess very similar to what Lemmon has,” he said.
About 10 miles northwest of Lemmon, just across the state line in North Dakota, a major grass fire ignited shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday. At the time of the call, winds at the Lemmon Municipal Airport were in excess of 30-40 mph sustained winds, with a high gust of 56 recorded. The head of the fire had fire lengths upwards of 20-30 feet and contained extreme heated gas and smoke.
The fire was moving rapidly to the southeast. An ominous orange glow in the west was seen from the City of Lemmon during the early hours of the fire. Several farms and ranches were evacuated, and structure protection initiated by the responding fire departments.
Nearly 20 area fire departments responded from as far away as Mobridge, 100 miles to the east, Bowman, N.D., 65 miles to the west, Faith, 70 miles south, and Flasher, N.D., 80 miles to the northeast.
The precise acreage that has burned has not been established, but the fire traveled over 20 miles and was at some points over four miles wide. The fire’s southerly progression was stopped at the Grand River at 11:04 p.m., 12 miles south of Lemmon Thursday evening. At 1:38 a.m., while winds continued gusting at 47 miles per hour and humidity at 68% the west flank of the fire reignited, and crews continue to work the blaze.
The fire rapidly progressed through approximately 19 occupied farms and ranches. No occupied residential structures were known to have been los; however, a ranch headquarters experienced extensive damage.
Two firefighters were injured and received medical attention at the West River Regional Medical Center.
North of Pierre, DRG News reported a fire quickly burned 400-450 acres in the Peoria Flats area. The fire was fueled by wind gusts of around 40 mph and dry conditions. It is believed to have started by work being conducted on an irrigation pivot.
In Rapid City, a horse barn roof at the Central States Fairground was ripped off in the wind.
In Rapid City, a horse barn roof at the Central States Fairground was ripped off in the wind.
