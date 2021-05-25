Why some South Dakotans are pessimistic about the future

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of stories revealing the results of a new statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota.
Long-standing economic hardships have prevented a sizable segment of the South Dakota population from achieving financial stability and prosperity, and those hurdles have resulted in a sense of pessimism for what awaits future generations, according to two experts who study the state economy.
State and federal data routinely show that:
• South Dakota employers pay some of the lowest wages in the nation.
• A high number of families pay an excessive portion of their income on housing.
• The state has a regressive system of taxation.
• Many workers are not seeing their pay cover the rising cost of living in the state.
Meanwhile, the state is seeing a sharp spike in the cost of housing and health care, two critical components of living a happy life.
Those factors, the two experts said, may help explain why a recent survey of 500 South Dakotans showed that nearly half of respondents felt they were not doing as well as their parents at the current stage of their lives, and that 72% said they expected life will be the same or worse for their children or future generations of South Dakotans.
The telephone poll was commissioned in late April by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota. The 500 respondents came from all counties in the state and were fairly representative of the overall state in terms of age, gender and political party. The median income of the respondents was about 30% higher than the overall state average, and Native Americans were included but were underrepresented compared with the entire state.
News Watch provided the answers to some poll questions to three South Dakota economists before interviewing them.
While two professors pointed mostly to financial challenges among state residents as the reason for the apparent pessimism, one economist said the negativity is more likely the result of political division and overall uncertainty in the state caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.
All three experts said the pandemic and the loss of jobs and reduced income it caused either brought to the surface or exacerbated pessimism among South Dakotans.
Yet Kathryn Birkeland, an economics and labor professor at USD, said the pessimism in the poll results did not surprise her because South Dakota has long faced a set of consistent economic challenges, including low wages, a high burden of housing costs and a lack of upward mobility.
“Some people are being left behind and some people are really struggling and it’s a long-term trend,” Birkeland said. “Combined with rents and housing prices that have risen faster than wages, those people who are stuck in low- to medium-wage jobs are likely to feel that life is not improving now or into the future.”
The poll results contained some positive economic signs for South Dakotans:
Nearly three in five respondents said they were doing better now than five years ago.
About 64% said they have three months’ worth of expenses in savings.
Nearly 70% said they feel very secure or somewhat secure about how much money they have set aside for retirement.
One economist said he doubts the pessimism showed by some poll respondents was driven by economic concerns.
Jared McEntaffer, president and CEO of Benchmark Data, a Rapid City non-profit consulting firm, said the relatively high median income of poll respondents points to more political or social unease for the pessimism.
The 500 respondents in the News Watch/Chiesman Center poll had a median annual household income of $75,000, about 30% higher than the overall statewide median income of $58,000.
The strong political polarization in the country and in South Dakota, coupled with an emotional hangover from the stress of the pandemic, likely led poll respondents to express some negativity, McEntaffer said.
“There’s just a lot of uncertainty, fear and frustration out there, so those emotions are probably running strong through the population right now more than they were a few years ago,” he said. “It makes me think it’s more of a political milieu, a general mood of the country rather than being driven by the economic realities.”
McEntaffer said his interpretation was not meant to downplay the real financial problems facing many South Dakotans, such as access to affordable housing or the ability to earn a livable wage. However, McEntaffer pointed out that the South Dakota economy fared better than most states’ during the pandemic and the rebound has come more quickly.
“It’s hard to see the justification for such pessimism in terms of the economic health of this state,” he said.
The inability to afford or maintain good-quality housing likely led some poll respondents to express some pessimism about the future, Birkeland said.
A recent U.S. Census survey showed that 32.7% of all South Dakota renters pay 35% or more of their gross income in rent, making the state one of the worst in the nation for its “rent-burdened” population.
“The same faction of people have been housing-burdened for the last decade … so, even though your wages have gone up, if your housing costs have gone up as well, it doesn’t feel like you’re ever going to get ahead and your children are never going to get ahead,” Birkeland said.
The increasing cost of health care is another economic factor that weighs heavily on many people’s outlook for future generations, Birkeland said.
The historically low wages paid to South Dakotans are likely the most determinant factor in the pessimism shown in the poll, said Evert Van der Sluis, a professor in the Ness School of Management and Economics at South Dakota State University.
The South Dakota unemployment rate was only 2.9% in April 2021, but state officials still implemented a multi-agency effort this spring to lure thousands of job-seekers to the state to fill a wide range of open positions. But most open jobs are low-wage positions.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, South Dakota was 45th in the nation and worst among all Great Plains states, with a median annual wage of $36,820 in 2020.
State labor department data from April 2021 showed that nearly 22% of non-farm jobs in the state were in the retail and leisure/hospitality fields, both traditionally low-paying fields.
An analysis of federal wage data from 2017 showed that about 21% of employed South Dakota residents, about 87,000 people, made under $30,000 a year; 41% of employed South Dakota residents, about 169,400 people, made under $35,000 a year.
Van der Sluis said pay rates that start low and do not rise as fast as the cost of living in South Dakota are preventing some people from attaining wealth or prosperity.
“It was always said that a job is a job is a job, but in economic terms that doesn’t really hold true,” he said. “Low-wage jobs may look nice, but they aren’t sufficient.”
Van der Sluis said employers and policymakers in South Dakota have long used the lack of a state income tax and the perception of a low cost of living in the state as justification to offer low wages to workers.
“It makes for an easy message,” Van der Sluis said. “But it goes to the question of income distribution and the fact that a group of people in South Dakota are not seeing their lives improved as much as some other people.”
